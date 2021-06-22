The Top Features Buyers Want in Their Bathrooms
Bathrooms play an important role for homebuyers, and some features within them can make or break a buyer’s decision to purchase. The National Association of Home Builders’ What Home Buyers Really Want survey found nearly 50% of surveyed homebuyers said 12 out of the proposed 18 bathroom features were desirable or essential. The top four bathroom features pertain to primary bathrooms: a linen closet, both shower and tub, double vanity, and private toilet compartment. The feature deemed essential to most homebuyers (36%), meaning this feature would greatly impact a buyer’s decision to purchase, was both a shower and bathtub in the primary bath.www.probuilder.com