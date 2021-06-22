Cancel
Education

You're in 19th Grade: Time to Choose the Rest of Your Life

By Kate Hitchcock, MD, PhD
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Education is the path from cocky ignorance to miserable uncertainty." - Leo Rosten, 1985 (often falsely attributed to Mark Twain) In the Northern Hemisphere, it’s that time of year when birds fill the air with love songs, flowers burst forth in their glory, and third-year medical students lapse into existential crisis. For those in the US who think they might want to match into a competitive specialty, it’s getting a bit late to set up away rotations. This is the time to hit up overcommitted attendings for letters of recommendation if there’s any desire to avoid thrilling eleventh-hour deliveries to the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP). Fourth-year schedules need to be shuffled to work in the right acting internships. In short, the decision of what they are going to do for the rest of their lives cannot be put off any longer.

