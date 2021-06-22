Ready To Capture Your Summer Travel Adventures With A Camera? We Have Tips From A Global Adventure Travel Vlogger
Mike Corey (@fearlessandfar) is an adventure travel YouTuber, TV host and podcaster. His popular adventure travel vlogs feature epic experiences most haven’t seen before, and they have attracted over 483K subscribers to his YouTube Channel. We recently connected with him to learn more about what he’s learned through his experiences as an adventure travel vlogger. Check out some of his tips below regarding the gear he uses, how he manages it on the go, and how he breaks down barriers by being an active participant in his travels.alphauniverse.com