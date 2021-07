After taking over a castle in the north-east of England, it looks like the Dungeons & Dragons production has moved onto a new location. Filming got underway last month, with a small number of images being revealed of star Hugh Grant and some unidentified actors in costumes, wielding swords and the like. Now it appears that the team have shifted across the waters to Ireland for filming to continue at Carrickfergus Castle, and we have also had our first look at Michelle Rodriguez in costume to boot.