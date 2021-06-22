CAGLIOSTRO, MICHAEL JOSEPH - Title 18 6111 G4II Materially false written statement - purchase delivery transfer of firearm ...

On the 04 July 2021, at approx 1741hrs, Douglass Twp Police responded to a single vehicle crash into a utility pole on Farmington Ave. Witnesses reported a male exited the vehicle and was running north on Farmington towards Boyertown. Initial responding units briefly checked the area where the male was last seen running and were unable to locate him. Police arrived on location and found an address inside the vehicle and the male driver was located at his residence. The male was returned back to the crash scene. During police interaction with the male, an odor of an intoxicating beverage was observed and the male was given a series of sobriety tests. Based on the results, the male was taken into custody and transported to the Berks County Sheriffs where he submitted to a chemical test of breath. The results of that test were 0.16%, twice the legal limit. The male was released to family and will be charged with the DUI and other traffic violations.