CAGLIOSTRO, MICHAEL JOSEPH - Title 18 6111 G4II Materially false written statement - purchase delivery transfer of firearm ...
On or about 7/16/20, MICHAEL J. CAGLIOSTRO attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township. Cagliostro falsified documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm and was denied. Charges were filed at MDJ 19-3-01 on 6/21/2021. On 6/22/21, a Felony Arrest Warrant was issued against him. If you know this persons whereabouts, please feel free to submit a tip through CrimeWatch. Or, you may contact the LWTPD's non-emergency phone number at (717) 244-8055.york.crimewatchpa.com