Public Safety

CAGLIOSTRO, MICHAEL JOSEPH - Title 18 6111 G4II Materially false written statement - purchase delivery transfer of firearm ...

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

On or about 7/16/20, MICHAEL J. CAGLIOSTRO attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township. Cagliostro falsified documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm and was denied. Charges were filed at MDJ 19-3-01 on 6/21/2021. On 6/22/21, a Felony Arrest Warrant was issued against him. If you know this persons whereabouts, please feel free to submit a tip through CrimeWatch. Or, you may contact the LWTPD's non-emergency phone number at (717) 244-8055.

york.crimewatchpa.com
Public Safety
Douglass Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Antrim, David Michael - (1) count 1543(B)(1)(iii) Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked - DUI Related (M3)

On the 26 May 2021 @ approx 1200hrs, Douglass Twp Police observed David Michael Antrim driving a vehicle registered to his son, Max David Antrim, west on Reading Ave/SR562. David Antrim is well known to the department and that his operators license is currently suspended for DUI related charges. David Antrim faces criminal charges for driving while suspended and his son Max also received a citation for permitting his father to drive the vehicle knowing that his fathers license was suspended.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Title 18 6111 G4II Materially false written statement - purchase

Holmes, Dhyshamier Lamar - Title 18 6111 G4II Materially false written statement - purchase and 2 additional charges. On June 18th, 2020 at 11:13 AM, Dhyshamier Holmes completed a Firearms Transaction application at Sportsman's Warehouse, 3500 Capital City Mall Drive, in an attempt to purchase a firearm. Holmes lied on the application to questions about his criminal record and also had an active arrest warrant at...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Rice, Rafeeq Abdul - (2 Counts) Materially false written statement - purchase etc. firearm and 2 additional charges

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rafeeq Abdul Rice, M/27, Philadelphia PA. On September 26, 2020 and July 7, 2021, Mr. Rice is wanted for making false written statements while attempting to purchase a firearm at 2 separate locations. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rafeeq Abdul Rice is asked to submit a tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
York County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

York County Man Arrested For Faking Docs To Purchase Firearms

A York County man was arrested Wednesday after he fraudulently attempted to purchase firearms, according to Lower Windsor Township police. Michael Cagliostro, 59, of York, attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township using falsified documents and was denied. Cagliostro has been charged with the following:
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'My brother was in pieces on the road.' Body of grandfather killed on his moped by 'drunk' Lamborghini driver in Vegas was cut in HALF at the scene - as it's revealed suspect was arrested on DUI charges in 2015

The bitcoin millionaire who drunkenly drove a Lamborghini into a Las Vegas grandfather had a previous DUI conviction, DailyMail.com can reveal. Crypto-currency trader Andrew James Rodriguez, 33, was driving at a speed of 141 mph just before midnight on June 5 when he slammed into 58-year-old Walter Anderson, killing him.
Public Safetythefreepress.ca

Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

A Victoria woman has won her appeal against a court decision that convicted her of murdering her 18-month-old daughter. In October 2017, Kaela Mehl was found guilty of murdering Charlotte Cunningham by feeding her a lethal amount of sleeping pills and smothering her. Defence argued that Mehl had a mental disorder and couldn’t be held criminally responsible, but the jury rejected that and Mehl was sentenced to life in prison.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Parker, Thomas J - Access Device Fraud (F3) and 2 additional charges

Thomas J. Parker was arrested on Tuesday July 6th, 2021. Holding Department: Central Bucks Regional Police Department. An Arrest Warrant, dated June 18, 2021, has been issued for Thomas J. Parker, M/31, of Croydon, PA, for charges of Access Device Fraud (F3), Identity Theft (F3), and Theft by Deception (M1). On March 30, 2021, victim reported seven fraudulent debit card charges totalling $2,000.00. Through investigation, it was confirmed that Parker knows the victim and used the debit card at a casino in Atlantic City in March 2021. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Thomas Parker, please submit an anonymous tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Mccarraher, James Edward - Access device fraud and related offenses

Police have charged McCARRAHER with Access Device Fraud after police contact July 6th @ 10 PM. A victim had reported losing credit cards and other items in the 100 blk of W. 1st Ave. while shopping. Those cards were then used at various locations around the Parkesburg area shortly after their loss. Police were able to identify the suspect captured on video using the stolen cards. Police searching the area captured the suspect on foot after he attempted to use the cards at the West Sadsbury WalMart and was fleeing the area.
Clinton, MSWLBT

‘Report suspicious purchases’: Feds kick off Operation Flashpoint, educating retailers who sell bomb-making materials

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Federal agents are teaming up to prevent bombing attacks on Mississippi soil. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Operation Flashpoint Wednesday. It’s a 90-day pilot program that encourages the public and even more so businesses to voluntarily report suspicious activities,...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

Webb, Enrique - posession of controlled substance and 5 additional charges

On the 5th of June, an officer performing a 'Click it or Ticket' detail stopped a vehicle that pulled out in front of another vehicle in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Hwy. The vehicle was almost struck by traffic on W. Lincoln Hwy due to the careless nature of the driver. The vehicle was stopped and the officer spoke to the driver, and sole occupant, Enrique Webb. While speaking to Webb, officers could detect the distinct odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, it was found that there was a small amount of marijuana. During a PennDOT records check, Webb's license was also found to be suspended. Webb will be issued a summons to appear in court for the marijuana and the multiple summary charges.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 7/8/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:06 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, 1507 Lititz Pike – CVS Pharmacy (MT) – Brian C. McBee, M/37, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed stumbling, losing his balance, and being slumped over. McBee admitted to consuming heroin. A citation was filed.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Penn Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Designation: L86 SECTOR 34 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD patrol team assigned as part of the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task Force to the Manheim Auto Auction recovered a stolen vehicle valued at approximately $35,500.00. The 2017 Audi Q17 was...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Penn Towmnship - Multiple Unemployment Fraud Cases Reported to the NLCRPD

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Responsible Unit: P86-6 Location: CRANBERRY ST. Municipality: PENN TOWNSHIP. Cross Streets: BAYBERRY AVE/BAYBERRY AVE.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Young-El, Montez H - & (1) count 35 780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 5 additional charges

Patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Holland Rd. at Monica Dr. for failure to display a registration plate. After further investigation, it was learned that the vehicle operator, Montez Young-El's license was suspended. Mr. Young El's did not have insurance on the vehicle and the vehicle had counterfeit inspection stickers. Mr. Young El also possessed an open alcoholic beverage and drug paraphernalia. Mr. Young El's was taken into custody and charged accordingly.
Berks County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Motor Vehicle Crash/DUI

On the 04 July 2021, at approx 1741hrs, Douglass Twp Police responded to a single vehicle crash into a utility pole on Farmington Ave. Witnesses reported a male exited the vehicle and was running north on Farmington towards Boyertown. Initial responding units briefly checked the area where the male was last seen running and were unable to locate him. Police arrived on location and found an address inside the vehicle and the male driver was located at his residence. The male was returned back to the crash scene. During police interaction with the male, an odor of an intoxicating beverage was observed and the male was given a series of sobriety tests. Based on the results, the male was taken into custody and transported to the Berks County Sheriffs where he submitted to a chemical test of breath. The results of that test were 0.16%, twice the legal limit. The male was released to family and will be charged with the DUI and other traffic violations.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Enck, Noah David - (1) Count Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime and 2 additional charges

Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime / Defiant Trespasser / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:34 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 1300 block John Adams Drive (MT) – Noah David Enck, M/32, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed attempting to enter a residence, of a person not known to him. Enck entered a gated area without permission, to the rear of the residence, and continually attempted to open the rear door, despite the homeowner ordering him to leave. Officers located Enck and found him under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was arrested, processed, and released to a family member. A criminal complaint was filed.
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hindering Apprehension and related offenses

Mullen, Vicky Lynn - Hindering Apprehension and related offenses. Police have charged Vicky Lynn MULLEN, 61 of Parkesburg, with hindering apprehension of a wanted subject. Police found MULLEN had hid the wanted person from police in the basement of her residence. Source:. Charges:. April 3, 2018. Morgan-Cox, Caroline Jayne -...

