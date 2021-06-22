Title18 4903 B False Swearing (M3)

Thomas J. Parker was arrested on Tuesday July 6th, 2021. Holding Department: Central Bucks Regional Police Department. An Arrest Warrant, dated June 18, 2021, has been issued for Thomas J. Parker, M/31, of Croydon, PA, for charges of Access Device Fraud (F3), Identity Theft (F3), and Theft by Deception (M1). On March 30, 2021, victim reported seven fraudulent debit card charges totalling $2,000.00. Through investigation, it was confirmed that Parker knows the victim and used the debit card at a casino in Atlantic City in March 2021. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Thomas Parker, please submit an anonymous tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.