Public Safety

Title18 4903 B False Swearing (M3)

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn or about 7/16/20, MICHAEL J. CAGLIOSTRO attempted to purchase a firearm at Bluestone Firearms in Lower Windsor Township. Cagliostro falsified documents in an attempt to purchase a firearm and was denied. Charges were filed at MDJ 19-3-01 on 6/21/2021. On 6/22/21, a Felony Arrest Warrant was... Title 18 6111...

www.crimewatchpa.com
Public Safety
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Criminal Mischief

A 2012 Honda Civic was damaged on 5-17-2021 at 9:54 pm in the area of Philadelphia Ave and Ohio Ave. Video in the area showed 3 people walking past the vehicle at that time. Anyone with information regarding this incident please submit a tip or contact the Chambersburg Police Dept.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Defiant Trespasser

Loitering and Prowling at Nighttime / Defiant Trespasser / Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:34 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021 1300 block John Adams Drive (MT) – Noah David Enck, M/32, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offenses after he was observed attempting to enter a residence, of a person...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

3503(b)(!) Defiant Trespasser/Posting Notice

Officers responded to Woodcrest Village Apartments, Lincoln Hwy., for an unwanted female on the premise. Officers had received numerous complaints previously regarding Joanna Szul, who had been evicted and trespassing on the property. She had been told not to return or she would she would be... All site content on...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Restraint devices

On the 5th of June, an officer performing a 'Click it or Ticket' detail stopped a vehicle that pulled out in front of another vehicle in the 400 block of W. Lincoln Hwy. The vehicle was almost struck by traffic on W. Lincoln Hwy due to the careless nature of the driver. The vehicle was stopped and...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

(2 Counts) Criminal Attempt

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rafeeq Abdul Rice, M/27, Philadelphia PA. On September 26, 2020 and July 7, 2021, Mr. Rice is wanted for making false written statements while attempting to purchase a firearm at 2 separate locations. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rafeeq Abdul Rice is asked...
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft from a motor vehicle

Sometime during the overnight hours between 06/30/21 and 07/01/2021 a catalytic converter was cut off of a motorhome that was parked in the 900 block of S. Main St. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Access device fraud and related offenses

Police have charged McCARRAHER with Access Device Fraud after police contact July 6th @ 10 PM. A victim had reported losing credit cards and other items in the 100 blk of W. 1st Ave. while shopping. Those cards were then used at various locations around the Parkesburg area shortly after their loss...
Berks County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(18) 3121(a)(1) Rape by Force

Charges were filed with the District Justice on the above listed charges. The defendant was arrested and committed to Berks County Prison until bail was posted.
Public Safetythefreepress.ca

Mother’s conviction overturned in killing of Victoria toddler

A Victoria woman has won her appeal against a court decision that convicted her of murdering her 18-month-old daughter. In October 2017, Kaela Mehl was found guilty of murdering Charlotte Cunningham by feeding her a lethal amount of sleeping pills and smothering her. Defence argued that Mehl had a mental disorder and couldn’t be held criminally responsible, but the jury rejected that and Mehl was sentenced to life in prison.
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Hindering Apprehension and related offenses

Mullen, Vicky Lynn - Hindering Apprehension and related offenses. Police have charged Vicky Lynn MULLEN, 61 of Parkesburg, with hindering apprehension of a wanted subject. Police found MULLEN had hid the wanted person from police in the basement of her residence. Source:. Charges:. April 3, 2018. Morgan-Cox, Caroline Jayne -...
Perkasie, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Fowler, Bryan - (18) 4905A False Alarm to Agency of Public Safety and 3 additional charges

Bryan Fowler was arrested by Perkasie Borough Police charged with False Alarms to Agency of Public Safety, Simple Assault, Theft and Criminal Mischief after police responded to a call for a disorderly subject on S. 2nd St. Perkasie Borough on 6/21/2021. Mr. Fowler had activated the fire alarm and was reported to have been breaking things. The building was evacuated due to the fire alarm. Mr. Fowler continued to be argumentative with police and was taken into police custody. Mr. Fowler was arraigned by Judge Falcone and transported to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Parker, Thomas J - Access Device Fraud (F3) and 2 additional charges

Thomas J. Parker was arrested on Tuesday July 6th, 2021. Holding Department: Central Bucks Regional Police Department. An Arrest Warrant, dated June 18, 2021, has been issued for Thomas J. Parker, M/31, of Croydon, PA, for charges of Access Device Fraud (F3), Identity Theft (F3), and Theft by Deception (M1). On March 30, 2021, victim reported seven fraudulent debit card charges totalling $2,000.00. Through investigation, it was confirmed that Parker knows the victim and used the debit card at a casino in Atlantic City in March 2021. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Thomas Parker, please submit an anonymous tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

ROAD HAZARD

Officers are in the area of Connector A and Silo Hill Road for a tree down across the roadway. They are also reporting wires down in the area of 1000 N Easton Road. The traffic lights are also reported to be out on Durham Road at Point Pleasant Pike. Please...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Fraud - Warwick Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of her employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. The caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident.

