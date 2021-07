Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of columns to be shared with Mount Airy News readers by the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. A child’s experiences early in life are important building blocks for the developing brain. Genes and nature are the blueprint and provide the basic framework for brain development. However, genes do not design the brain completely. Environmental influences and nurture fine tune how the brain works by shaping which brain connections get used. Connections that are used more frequently grow stronger and more permanent, and those that do not get used as much fade away. Safe, stable, and nurturing relationships, early in life, lead to healthy development.