Indiana State

Justice Urges Residents to Understand the Difference Between Two Drawings Going On in State

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Governor Jim Justice talked about the differences between two different vaccination drawings during Tuesday's COVID-19 response press conference. The governor reflected on the "Do It For Babydog" Sweepstakes that took place on Sunday where prizes were given away to state residents who have received at least one vaccination shot but the other drawing is significantly more dire.

