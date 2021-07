PALERMO — Good news for Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus! We are singing together again and eager to share our music in the near future with all the wonderful folks in Maine, especially the elderly in nursing homes and residential housing,. The best we could do during the worst of the pandemic was send them videos of our members singing holiday songs at Christmas and Valentine’s Day. In order to accomplish these goals and meet expenses we are holding our annual yard sale (since before COVID).