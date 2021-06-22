Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Emergency Leak Leads to Water Woes in Part of City for Customers on the Residential and Business Front

connect-bridgeport.com
 17 days ago

The city is dealing with an emergency water leak in the area Lodgeville Road. Areas to be effected are Underhill Road, Heavens Way, Echard Road, and Dancing Dove Lane. Residents may be without water or may experience low water pressure, or discolored water. Estimated time for the completion of the repair is 2-4 hours.

connect-bridgeport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pressure#Underhill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

IMU Reminds Residents About Water Leaks

Indianola Municipal Utilities wants to remind residents to check for and repair water leaks in and around their home. The Iowa DNR says Indianola’s water rates are among the lowest in the state, but conserving water where possible can save even more money while using the state’s supply of water more responsibly. IMU says the best way to check for leaks is to use your water meter, by turning off all the water in your home and making sure the dishwasher and washing machine are not running, and checking the meter in ten minutes and two hour increments. If the water meter rises after ten minutes there is a fast flowing leak, and if it moves after two hours there is a slow flowing leak. To learn more about finding leaks, the damage they cause, and the costly repairs not treating one may bring, click below.
New Cumberland, WVWTOV 9

New Cumberland residents want answers to water woes

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Long-awaited improvements to New Cumberland's water system have some people wondering if they will feel the effects. A massive multimillion-dollar water upgrade in still has some of its residents feeling like they've been left behind. "We we're so excited and now we've been told no, they...
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

City of Bridgeport sampling water for lead and copper in older homes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the Clarksburg Water Board found elevated lead levels in water samples from certain areas, the Bureau of Public Health is mandating testing for lead and copper on all systems that distribute water from Clarksburg. Now the neighboring city of Bridgeport is taking precaution and warning...
Roulette Township, PAwesb.com

Roulette Water Emergency Over

The water emergency in Roulette is over. In a Facebook post this morning, the Township announced that all repairs have been completed, the main pump is back in the well, and normal use may resume. The Township wants to thank everyone who conserved water during this time.
Garrett, INEvening Star

Garrett passes water leak ordinance

GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday adopted two ordinances during a brief session in City Hall. The first measure outlining customer responsibilities when it comes to repairing or replacing faulty water lines, introduced and passed on first reading at the June 15 meeting, was unanimously adopted Tuesday. At the...
Danville, VAcaswellmessenger.com

The City of Danville will resume utility service disconnections for delinquent residential accounts starting Sept. 1 Federal funding available to assist customers with COVID-19-related income loss

The City of Danville will resume utility service disconnections for delinquent residential accounts starting Sept. 1. Federal funding available to assist customers with COVID-19-related income loss. The City of Danville will resume utility service disconnections for delinquent residential accounts starting Sept. 1. Also, on Sept. 1, the City will resume...
Hillsborough, NCchapelboro.com

Water Restored After Leak Repaired in Hillsborough; Boil Water Advisory in Effect

After a water main leak led to shutoffs for most of Wednesday, some Hillsborough residents are under a boil water advisory. The Town of Hillsborough shared a release Wednesday night saying repairs on a 12-inch water main along U.S. Highway 70-A, just west of N.C. 86 are complete. While water has been restored, residents and businesses along the highway between Tuscarora Drive and Morelanda Drive are under a boil water advisory until test results indicate the water is safe to drink.
Poughkeepsie, NYMid-Hudson News Network

City of Poughkeepsie deploys garbage and recycling receptacles to residential sanitation customers

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie officials have announced a pilot program that is deploying city-owned sanitation receptacles along the Eastbound and Westbound arterials. The receptacles are replacing privately owned cans and provide for more aesthetically pleasing uniformity on the two most highly trafficked streets in the city. After advance notice...
Traffichillsboroughnc.gov

Utility Customers, Traffic Along U.S. 70A Affected by Water Main Leak

Town Utilities Department staff are beginning emergency repairs on a leaking 12-inch water main along U.S. 70A just west of N.C. 86. The main will be turned off while repairs are made, and nearby businesses on U.S. 70A, N.C. 86, Valley Forge Road and Cornerstone Court may be affected. While...
Shepherdstown, WVshepherdstown.us

Water Leak Discovered on South Princess Street

Update: 10:54 a.m. 07/07/2021 - The water main break has been repaired. Water service has been restored. If you experience cloudy water, please flush until it clears. There's no need to boil water. For further information, please call the Shepherdstown Water Department at 304-876-2394. Thank you for your patience. A...
Minden, IAswiowanewssource.com

Emergency Drinking Water Distribution Sites Set For Regional Water Customers

Council Bluffs- Emergency Drinking Water can be picked up today between 5 pm and 7 pm for Regional Water Association Customers impacted by the loss of water service. Pickup locations are at the Avoca Fire Station (212 W Crocker St. Avoca IA 51521) and the Minden Fire Station (205 Main St. Minden, IA 51553). Emergency bottled water will be available for Regional Water Association Customers with Account Codes that begin with the letters: A, C, CO, W, T, K, or P. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and future water distribution sites will be announced as needed.For Pottawattamie Residents that have those account codes, go to https://pcema-ia.org and register your need. The registry will ask for your contact information, address, customer code prefix identified above, and how many people are in your household. This will assist and help officials estimate water quantities.For more details about the outage and status you can go to the Regional Water Website at https://rwrwa.org/home , stay tuned to your local media outlets, as well as follow our agencies Facebook and Twitter pages.
Berea, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Berea City Council denies request to rezone business ‘house’ residential

BEREA, Ohio -- It is rare for a Berea Planning Commission recommendation to City Council to not receive approval, but that is what happened at the June 21 council meeting. Tim Carrig of Carrig and Associates has appeared before city officials multiple times since May, building a case for rezoning his 421 Front St. business property from Commercial Center to Residential Single-Family. He hoped the change in classification might better enable him to sell it.
Frazier Park, CAmountainenterprise.com

Water Emergency declared in Frazier Park

Frazier Park residents are under a drought and water shortage emergency. The water supply is steady, but a primary well—60 years old—is in the process of being rebuilt. Residents must help conserve water. In a June 24 special meeting, the Frazier Park Public Utility District (FPPUD) Board said a lab...

Comments / 0

Community Policy