Emergency Leak Leads to Water Woes in Part of City for Customers on the Residential and Business Front

Indianola Municipal Utilities wants to remind residents to check for and repair water leaks in and around their home. The Iowa DNR says Indianola’s water rates are among the lowest in the state, but conserving water where possible can save even more money while using the state’s supply of water more responsibly. IMU says the best way to check for leaks is to use your water meter, by turning off all the water in your home and making sure the dishwasher and washing machine are not running, and checking the meter in ten minutes and two hour increments. If the water meter rises after ten minutes there is a fast flowing leak, and if it moves after two hours there is a slow flowing leak. To learn more about finding leaks, the damage they cause, and the costly repairs not treating one may bring, click below.