Emergency Leak Leads to Water Woes in Part of City for Customers on the Residential and Business Front

Council Bluffs- Emergency Drinking Water can be picked up today between 5 pm and 7 pm for Regional Water Association Customers impacted by the loss of water service. Pickup locations are at the Avoca Fire Station (212 W Crocker St. Avoca IA 51521) and the Minden Fire Station (205 Main St. Minden, IA 51553). Emergency bottled water will be available for Regional Water Association Customers with Account Codes that begin with the letters: A, C, CO, W, T, K, or P. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation and future water distribution sites will be announced as needed.For Pottawattamie Residents that have those account codes, go to https://pcema-ia.org and register your need. The registry will ask for your contact information, address, customer code prefix identified above, and how many people are in your household. This will assist and help officials estimate water quantities.For more details about the outage and status you can go to the Regional Water Website at https://rwrwa.org/home , stay tuned to your local media outlets, as well as follow our agencies Facebook and Twitter pages.