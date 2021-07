Until recently, the one criticism you could level at the Amazon Echo range was that, for all its superb home automation smarts, there wasn’t really anything in the line-up for people who appreciated decent audio quality. With the Amazon Echo Studio, that criticism can now be put to bed. The Echo Studio is a proper – in the audiophile sense – home speaker first, and Alexa-facilitating voice controller second. In this article we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Echo Studio deals on the web, so you can get a slice of the action for less than ever.