The end came fairly quickly for Jefferson’s baseball team and Washington’s softball team last week at the WVSSAC Class AAA state tournaments in Charleston. The Cougars, seeking a 13th state championship under longtime coach John Lowery, fell behind early against Bridgeport last Thursday in the state semifinals and tried to climb back into the game in the late innings, but the Indians, the No. 3-seed in the tournament, held on for a 7-5 victory, ending the second-seeded Cougars’ season at 27-4.