Arizona State

Arizona fireworks laws; what you need to know this July Fourth

Surprise, Arizona
Surprise, Arizona
 17 days ago
Independence Day is fast approaching, and it’s a good time to review the laws regarding the use and sale of fireworks within the city of Surprise.

Here’s a quick overview:

  • The minimum age for purchasing consumer fireworks is 16 years old.
  • Surrounding Independence Day, consumer fireworks use is allowed on private property within city limits, with the property owner’s consent, during these dates: June 24 through July 6.
  • Surrounding Independence Day, the sale of permissible consumer fireworks as defined under state law is allowed May 20 through July 6.

While the use of consumer fireworks is permitted on private property within the city limits, it is still illegal to use consumer fireworks anywhere on public property, including areas like streets, sidewalks and parks.

Residents living in HOA communities should also look into what types of restrictions are in place in their neighborhoods as they relate to fireworks use in driveways and yards.

Please note that permits for the public display of fireworks may be granted by the Surprise Fire-Medical Department upon application of a Temporary Use Permit and proper inspection. Permits may be revoked during times of High Fire Danger warnings.

For more information regarding the sale and use of consumer fireworks, including permissible dates for sale and use during other times of the year, please visit surpriseaz.gov/fireworksuse.

To report a violation, please contact Code Enforcement at 623.222.3013.

Surprise, Arizona

Surprise, Arizona

