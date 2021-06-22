Marjorie Taylor Greene heading to Eastern Bloc territory for fundraiser with Mary Miller

* From US Rep. Mary Miller’s campaign website…. Again, we’re not related. …Adding… Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association Executive Director Dan Kovats…. Birds of a feather flock together. This absolutely tracks that Hitler quoting, conservative extremist who refused to honor the bravery of the Capitol Police during the Insurrection, Congresswoman Mary Miller would bring Marjorie Taylor Green to Illinois to raise money. Both Miller and Taylor Greene have lost touch with reality. Their brand of extremism and anti-democracy doesn’t represent Illinois or our country. If Miller had any integrity, she’d ask Taylor Greene to stay home.