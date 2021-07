You go to the same gym every day, do the same type of workout class, cool down the same way, or schedule workouts at the same time. Sound familiar? If so, I have an important PSA for you: it’s time to switch it up. Not only does changing up your workout routine work different muscles and ensure your body stays challenged, but you’ll beat workout boredom and stay present instead of going through the motions. Luckily for those of us who are in desperate need of a change, summer is the perfect time for a few workout upgrades (read: more energy, more time spent outdoors, and more fun). Here are five ways we’re changing our workout routines for the summer season and how you can change yours too.