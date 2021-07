When a version of Windows 11 leaked just over a week ago, it raised quite a few eyebrows as there was a clash of styles and features, coupled with what proved to be something close to the final overall look of the new UI. While some were quick to criticize Microsoft, it turns out, as many also suspected, that it was a very early build of Windows 11 and far from complete. When Microsoft officially unveiled it, the company revealed a truly impressive overhaul of the Windows experience that justified the name jump from Windows 10 to Windows 11.