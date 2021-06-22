Italian Zucchini and Tomato Bruschetta Bake

There’s so much to love about this simple, summery salmon dish. It makes good use of the season’s bountiful cherry tomatoes and basil. It’s virtually impossible to mess up given the gentle roasting technique. And it involves nutty, always glorious brown butter polka-dotted with sizzled brown mustard seeds, which lend their characteristic piquant, tangy flavor. The mustard-infused brown butter sauce not only enhances the salmon’s natural buttery richness, it’s the perfect counterpoint to ripe, juicy tomatoes that become soft and jammy when roasted alongside the salmon. The resulting combination of flavors, textures, and colors is pretty spectacular, especially given how easily the whole dish comes together. This same preparation works well with other fish and seafood, such as Arctic char, steelhead trout, and shrimp; just adjust the roasting time accordingly.