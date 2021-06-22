Italian Zucchini and Tomato Bruschetta Bake

Often, in the past year and a bit, dinner has happened with very little thought or attention. It’s been an irritation; yet another meal to prepare, wolf down and wash up. I’m sure I’m not the only one who has done a good line in traybakes and the refried leftovers of the previous night’s meal (the motto being: crack an egg over it and it’ll do). Before gesticulates wildly all this, the kitchen always used to be a sanctuary, cooking the best form of therapy. Slowly, I can feel that relationship creeping back and this past week, after a flurry of post-lockdown socialising in May and early June, I found myself retreating to the kitchen with a familiar desire to cook.