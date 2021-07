I used the no pocket hole plans and as per someone's great recommendation - I moved the stretcher supports to the inside of the legs to give a little more room when the chair is pulled out and someone is sitting on an end. I also made a planer tool for my table saw so I could square off the edges of the table top boards and the bench seat boards. The boards then sat closer to each other so I don't have places for crumbs to fall down between the boards. I did have a couple of sections that didn't quite match up and used resin to fill those areas after staining the boards. I then used a lacquer finish (Watco clear satin lacquer). The stain is Minwax English Chestnut but I did use the Minwax wood conditioner prior to the stain for a more even uptake of the stain. All great recommendations from folks on this site!