Nevada Industry Excellence director excited to grow Nevada’s economy through manufacturing
Tom Simpkins has been appointed director of Nevada Industry Excellence (NVIE). With a background that includes industry experience and various leadership roles in private sector management and business development, including serving as director of Emerson Automation Solutions, Simpkins intends to use this background to contribute to NVIE’s mission “to deliver comprehensive, proven solutions, fueling growth and advancing Nevada industry.”www.unr.edu