Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada Industry Excellence director excited to grow Nevada’s economy through manufacturing

By Bianca Wright
UNR NevadaNews
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Simpkins has been appointed director of Nevada Industry Excellence (NVIE). With a background that includes industry experience and various leadership roles in private sector management and business development, including serving as director of Emerson Automation Solutions, Simpkins intends to use this background to contribute to NVIE’s mission “to deliver comprehensive, proven solutions, fueling growth and advancing Nevada industry.”

www.unr.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Advanced Manufacturing#Nvie#The University Of Nevada#Perfect Execution#Emerson Electric#Panavise Products Inc#Oem#Mep National Networktm#Nist#Mep Centers#The Nevada Mep Center#National Network#University#Research Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida braces as Elsa gets closer to coast

Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early Wednesday, hours before it was expected to make landfall on Florida's north Gulf coast, forecasters said. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the west coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Elsa could dump as much as 9 inches of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Haitian president assassinated at home, sparking fears of widespread turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 7 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in a "barbaric act", the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation. The assassination coincided with a wave of gang violence in Port-au-Prince...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy