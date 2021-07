A Victoria sponge cake (or a “Vicky” sponge, as a beloved British friend calls it) is a traditional, everyday English treat, best served at teatime. It is so easy to make that, despite its two layers, Americans might even refer to it as a “snacking cake” and serve it whenever a cake craving hits, be it during the afternoon with a cup of tea, or not. I quite like it for casual celebrations or after an intimate dinner party; and yes, a slice is excellent for breakfast, as well.