Perhaps the most interesting element of this week’s deal between DAZN and the UEFA Women’s Champions League is how much of it will be on a sport-specific DAZN YouTube channel rather than DAZN proper. The deal is a four-year global one (minus the Middle East and North Africa, where DAZN will only have highlights rights, and minus China and its territories, where they don’t have that), but all matches from its first two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) will air on DAZN’s YouTube channel for free. The last two seasons of this deal (2023-24 and 2024-25) will see all 61 matches on DAZN each year, but 19 of them will also be available for free on YouTube. Here’s more from that release: