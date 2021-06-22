Filgotinib for ulcerative colitis
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Filgotinib is an oral JAK1 preferential inhibitor. In the phase IIb/III, double-blind, randomized SELECTION trial, the efficacy and safety of filgotinib was assessed in patients with ulcerative colitis. Biologic-naive or biologic-experienced patients were enrolled in two induction studies (n = 659 and n = 689, respectively) and randomly assigned 2:2:1 to receive once-daily oral filgotinib 200 mg, 100 mg or placebo for 11 weeks. At week 10, a significantly higher proportion of patients receiving 200 mg, but not 100 mg, filgotinib had clinical remission than those receiving placebo. After week 10, patients who had either clinical remission or a Mayo Clinic Score response (664 from both studies) entered a maintenance study. At week 58, 37.2% versus 11.2% of patients given filgotinib 200 mg or placebo, respectively, had clinical remission (difference 26.0%; 95% CI 16.0–35.9; P < 0.0001). Incidence of serious adverse events was similar between treatment groups.www.nature.com