Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayland, MA

Wayland boys lax junior Ryan MacDonald entertains fans in playoff win over Hopkinton

Milford Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYLAND — Ryan MacDonald had one question for the fans outside of Wayland High on Monday night. "Are you not entertained?" After scoring the final goal of a Division 2 Central/East quarterfinal game with Hopkinton, the Wayland High junior evoked the Russell Crowe character Maximus from the 2000 film "Gladiator" by throwing his arms up in the air in the same pose that Crowe makes when he asks that same question.

www.milforddailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkinton, MA
Sports
Hopkinton, MA
Education
Wayland, MA
Education
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Medfield, MA
Wayland, MA
Sports
City
Wayland, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Connor Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Wayland High#St Michael#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
North Tonawanda, NYkentonbee.com

NT girls lax takes 6-game win streak into playoffs

The Lady Jacks have been hotter than the sun as of late. Shaking off a 2-7 stretch to start the spring season, North Tonawanda won its last six games of the regular lacrosse season. One of those wins includes knocking off Conference 4 champion Lewiston-Porter. Now NT comes into the Section VI playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the […]
Williamsville, NYAmherstbee.com

Web exclusive: Wins qualify North boys lacrosse for playoffs

By Patrick Nagy Sports reporter The Williamsville North boys lacrosse team knew it had to win two of its three games last week to reach the Section VI Class B playoffs. The Spartans accomplished the mission with blowout victories over West Seneca West, 13-1, June 15 and Niagara Wheatfield, 17-5, Thursday, and are the third seed for the Class B […]
Natick, MADuxbury Clipper

Boys lax cruises past KP, falls to Natick

John Nagle had envisioned himself playing on the varsity lacrosse team ever since his youth days, and it’s hard for him to believe that his high school career is now over. “The season went by too fast,” the senior captain said. “I cherished every moment I put on the Duxbury uniform.”
Belchertown, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Division 3 boys tennis: Belchertown retains title with road win over Lee

LEE – Colby Masse had another arrow in his quiver. One of the Belchertown boys tennis team’s senior captains, he blasted a forehand to finish he and Carson Boscher’s No. 1 doubles match against Lee in Wednesday’s Division 3 Western Massachusetts final. After the ball landed securely, Masse held his racket like a bow and drew an imaginary arrow back. He celebrated the same way after the Orioles secured their first sectional title in 2019.
Marshfield, MAWicked Local

TOURNEY UPDATE: Marshfield's lax teams win opening round games

MARSHFIELD – It’s down to the best of the best now as we get deeper and deeper by the day into the spring sports state tournament. You won’t find any better competition than in the Division 1 South boys lacrosse bracket with Franklin, Natick, Needham, Hingham and Barnstable all in the top five seeds of the bracket. It’s a rough road for the Marshfield High squad to travel, but the Rams are willing to put in the work to make a run in the bracket.
Grand Island, NYeastaurorabee.com

Iroquois boys lacrosse hordes momentum ahead of playoffs

Iroquois’ boys lacrosse team took down both of its final regular-season foes with relative ease to gather up a large groundswell of momentum, momentum that it used to avenge a tough regular-season loss to Grand Island in Friday’s first round of the Class C playoffs. The Chiefs, which trailed the Vikings 11-0 at the half of the teams’ meeting in […]
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

EHS junior wins national speech championship

Ananth Veluvali, a junior at Edina High School, took first place at the National Catholic Forensic League championship in extemporaneous speaking. Veluvali became the first Minnesota student to win the tournament in 10 years, and the first Edina student to win a national title as a junior. He was the unanimous choice of all five judges as the best of the six competitors in the final round.
Gering, NEStar-Herald

Gering juniors and seniors pick up big wins over Adams Bank

A big sixth inning pushed Gering Platte Valley Companies to a 5-1 win over Adams Bank and Trust on Thursday. The game was tied 1-1 heading into the fourth inning. A single by Dalton Wiese drove in Riley Schanaman to give PVC its first lead of the game at 2-1.
Williamsville, NYAmherstbee.com

East girls lax wins first section title

Williamsville East girls lacrosse coach Emily Peters told her players that they could win the program’s first sectional title. The Lady Flames reached their goal with Thursday’s 11-7 victory over West Seneca East for the Class C championship. Williamsville East finished with a 15-1-1 record. “It’s exciting and means a lot,” Peters said. “The girls worked hard. That was a […]
Ravenna, NEthemindencourier.com

Minden Juniors Get Win Over Ravenna

The Minden First Bank Juniors topped Ravenna 11-5 at Ravenna on June 22 and upped the record to 6-10. A two-run double by Ashton Hawkins and a two-RBI single from Cade Harsin staked First Bank to a four-run lead after the top of the first. Ravenna responded with three in the bottom of the first as First Bank led 4-3.
Franklin, MAMetroWest Daily News

Matt Lazzaro leads Franklin boys lax team to deepest playoff run in program history

FRANKLIN — Lou Verrochi delivered a heartfelt message to his seniors following his team’s loss to BC High in the Division 1 South championship game on Sunday evening. “Just that they’ll always be a part of my family and just how much I love them,” said an emotional Verrochi of what he told his Franklin High boys lacrosse players during a senior’s only meeting. “They’ll always be like my sons.”
Clarence, NYclarencebee.com

Boys lax tops OP for ‘A’ title

Clarence’s boys lacrosse team worked hard to hone its game throughout the 2021 season, and that hard work paid off in the best way possible Thursday as the Red Devils were able to step off top-seeded Orchard Park’s field as this year’s Section VI Class A champion. Clarence, which came into the championship bout on a nine-game winning streak, sprang […]
Bandon, ORWorld Link

Oakland boys end Bandon's season in playoffs

BANDON — What started as a defensive battle between the boys basketball teams from Bandon and Oakland turned into a runaway victory for the visiting Oakers Tuesday when they heated up from the floor, sparking a game-shifting 18-2 third-quarter run that made the difference in a 49-34 victory. Oakland advanced...
SoccerWashington Post

Hylton boys’ soccer rides a dream start to a win over Yorktown in the Class 6 championship

It was a dream, really: a two-man breakaway in a state championship match, a surefire opportunity to put your team ahead by three goals. Hylton senior midfielder Andres Rodriguez sprinted and sprinted until he finally got the pass and tapped the ball into the back of the net. Surely, that would be enough to give the Bulldogs their first state title in more than two decades.
Ringgold Township, PAObserver-Reporter

Boys Cross Country MVP – Ryan Pajack, Ringgold

Ringgold coach Jennifer McMichael describes Ryan Pajak as “phenomenal and fantastic.”. During the boys cross country season, Pajak certainly was. The freshman finished runner-up in the WPIAL Class 2A Championships race held at White Oak Park. He closed a 16:17 time, two seconds off the winning pace set by Knoch’s Mike Formica, who is a senior.
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Wind buffets course as Gdovin wins boys title at Hudson Junior

HUDSON — Any veteran golfer will say there are times to attack the course and times when course conditions attack you. After two days of placid weather, Mother Nature decided to mix things up for the final round of the Hudson Junior Invitational Thursday at The Country Club of Hudson.
York, NEYork News-Times

Trey Richert guides York Juniors to 8-0 win over Aurora

YORK – Carter Culotta scored the first run of the game, racing home on Trent Bush’s second-inning single to give the York Juniors a 1-0 lead over Aurora. With Trey Richert on the mound, the one-run cushion was more than enough – but the Cornerstone Kings scored four more times in the inning and added three more runs in the fourth during an 8-0 shutout on Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy