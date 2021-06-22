Wayland boys lax junior Ryan MacDonald entertains fans in playoff win over Hopkinton

MARSHFIELD – It’s down to the best of the best now as we get deeper and deeper by the day into the spring sports state tournament. You won’t find any better competition than in the Division 1 South boys lacrosse bracket with Franklin, Natick, Needham, Hingham and Barnstable all in the top five seeds of the bracket. It’s a rough road for the Marshfield High squad to travel, but the Rams are willing to put in the work to make a run in the bracket.