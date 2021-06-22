Wayland boys lax junior Ryan MacDonald entertains fans in playoff win over Hopkinton
WAYLAND — Ryan MacDonald had one question for the fans outside of Wayland High on Monday night. "Are you not entertained?" After scoring the final goal of a Division 2 Central/East quarterfinal game with Hopkinton, the Wayland High junior evoked the Russell Crowe character Maximus from the 2000 film "Gladiator" by throwing his arms up in the air in the same pose that Crowe makes when he asks that same question.www.milforddailynews.com