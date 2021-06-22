Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Losing pounds, gaining life

Mining Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE — In January 2020, Carl Morrison and his wife were returning home from a weekend trip to Iron Mountain when he noticed that after carrying the luggage upstairs, Morrison felt unusually short of breath. He didn’t think anything of it at first, but after a few days, his breathing...

www.miningjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron Mountain, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Physiologists#Cdc#Heart Rate#Americans#Cdc#Cardiac Rehabilitation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Losing Pounds on the State? Louisiana Covers Bariatric Surgery

Saying that obesity in Louisiana is a big issue is like saying the Red River is extremely wet. According to the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) , nearly one in four residents of the Sportsman's Paradise is obese - placing our state firmly in the top 10 fattest states in the country.
Weight LossThrive Global

After Losing 115 Pounds, Debra Has the Energy to Keep Up With Her Family

This time last year I was absolutely miserable. I weighed 262 pounds, I had high blood pressure, and I was pre-diabetic with pain in my legs and feet. I had no energy for my two teenagers and couldn’t play with my precious grandchildren because I was always out of breath. I was eating fast food — breakfast sandwiches and burgers from McDonald’s. My co-worker, Deanna Foxworthy, had great success with the Challenge and inspired me to start.
Weight Lossbarbend.com

How to Manipulate Energy Balance to Lose or Gain Weight

The internet seems to be filled with endless “secrets” and “hacks” for gaining muscle and/or shedding pounds of fat. At the end of the day, though, there’s no magic behind either putting on a few pounds or getting rid of some — it all comes down to how you maintain your energy balance or how you manage calories in vs. calories out. (1)
Niagara Falls, NYNiagara Gazette

The many successes behind losing 800 pounds

Nearly half of adult Americans are trying to lose weight according to the most recent government stats. Perhaps they'd benefit from hearing the stories of seven people from the region who have collectively lost nearly 800 pounds. One man did it so he could pass the physical for the Niagara...
Healthmycitymag.com

Avoid Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

It’s looking like it will be a hot and humid summer and as we venture outdoors to enjoy recreation and exercise, the possibility for heat exhaustion and heat stroke rises. Heat exhaustion can occur after a person has been exposed to high temperatures for a long period of time and is often accompanied by dehydration. There are two types of heat exhaustion: water depletion and salt depletion. Signs of water depletion include excessive thirst, weakness, headache and loss of consciousness. Salt depletion can cause nausea, vomiting, cramping and dizziness. Prolonged heat exhaustion can lead to the more serious condition of heat stroke, which occurs when the body’s internal temperature equals or exceeds 103°F. Heat stroke can lead to brain and organ damage, and even death.
Diseases & Treatmentsconsiderable.com

What your resting heart rate reveals about your longevity

Eating less red meat, reducing sodium, getting plenty of light exercise: Most health-conscious people are familiar with ways they can reduce their risk of heart disease. But according to a recent study, there might be a risk factor that’s under the radar for many adults. As reported by Science Daily,...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

'I didn’t want to die alone': Ohio man loses 400 pounds

CINCINNATI — When it comes to a healthy lifestyle and losing a few pounds, you may want to ask Kevin Jones. He's lost more than 400 pounds in the past six years, and he said it's all thanks to changing his lifestyle. What You Need To Know. Kevin Jones weighed...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Diseases & Treatmentsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don't take the osteopenia medication. I don't want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. -- G.M.
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Liver Detox Could Help You Lose 2 Pounds a Day — and Get Rid of Bloat and Fatigue

As much as we’re looking forward to post-pandemic life, many of us just can’t seem to shake the low energy, bloat, blah moods, and sleep issues we developed during lockdown. Why? From that extra glass (or two!) of wine to comfort-food binges to increased exposure to chemical cleaners, “our bodies have taken a hard hit recently, and virtually everyone now has a liver that isn’t functioning as well as it should,” notes world-renowned detox authority Alejandro Junger, MD. The good news: The liver is our most resilient organ. “Take simple steps to support its ability to detox and heal itself, and you can feel dramatically better by next week,” promises Dr. Junger, whose devotees report using his approach to quickly transform their health and shed one to two pounds every day.
WorkoutsWebMD

5-Minute Breathing Exercises Can Lower BP, Heart Attack Risk

July 8, 2021 -- The demands of daily life often hinder people from getting enough physical exercise. But according to a new study, all it takes is 5 minutes of breathing exercises, 6 days a week, to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. The study, published June 29 in...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy