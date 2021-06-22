Gervais's Vasquez, Kennedy's Cantu win Tri-River Conference POY

Gervais and Kennedy girls claim nine of the 26 All-League honors, including players of the year

The results are in for the Tri-River Conference all-league teams are in, and a pair of seniors earned themselves Co-Player of the Year honors.

Gervais senior Araceli Vasquez and Kennedy senior Ellie Cantu were named Tri-River Conference Players of the Year for their efforts over the course of the shortened 2021 season. Vasquez helped lead the Gervais to an unbeaten regular season, including a perfect 6-0 in TRC play. Cantu pushed the Kennedy Trojans to second place in league play, finishing the regular season 7-3 and 5-2 in conference.

Gervais had several other All-League players: senior Katie Hanson (first team), senior Lilly Welburn (second team), sophomore Izzy Boyd (third team), and senior Isabel Contreras (third team).

Kennedy's other All-League players were senior Hailey Arritola (first team), senior Elise Suing (second team), and senior Kelsey Kleinschmit (honorable mention).

Here are the results for the girls:

Co-POY:

Araceli Vasquez, Gervais, Senior

Ellie Cantu, Kennedy, Senior

First Team:

Araceli Vasquez, Gervais, Senior

Ellie Cantu, Kennedy, Senior

Aly Herber, Salem Academy, Sophomore

Hailey Arritola, Kennedy, Senior

Reese Hall, Western Christian, Junior

Katie Hanson, Gervais, Senior

Second Team:

Lilly Welburn, Gervais, Senior

Elise Suing, Kennedy, Senior

Annabelle Brawley, Salem Academy, Junior

Olivia Haines, Colton, Junior

Makennan Hopper, Western Christian, Senior

Bailey Pedersen, Salem Academy, Junior

Third Team:

Izzy Boyd, Gervais, Sophomore

Haley Ayala, Sheridan, Sophomore

Sarah Hess, Western Christian, Senior

Dylainee Carmony, Salem Academy, Junior

Avery Reiland, Colton, Sophomore

Isabel Contreras, Gervais, Senior

Honorable Mention:

Sierra Bautista, Culver, Junior

Tegan Macy, Culver, Junior

Natalie Nielsen, Sheridan, Sophomore

Hailee Hordichok, Colton, Junior

Taylor Propst, Sheridan, Senior

Sydney Fahndrich, Western Christian,

Senior Arianna Reyes, Culver, Senior

Kelsey Kleinschmit, Kennedy, Senior