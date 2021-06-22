Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gervais, OR

Gervais's Vasquez, Kennedy's Cantu win Tri-River Conference POY

By Tanner Russ
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 16 days ago

Gervais and Kennedy girls claim nine of the 26 All-League honors, including players of the year

The results are in for the Tri-River Conference all-league teams are in, and a pair of seniors earned themselves Co-Player of the Year honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDwrO_0acAqGcH00

Gervais senior Araceli Vasquez and Kennedy senior Ellie Cantu were named Tri-River Conference Players of the Year for their efforts over the course of the shortened 2021 season. Vasquez helped lead the Gervais to an unbeaten regular season, including a perfect 6-0 in TRC play. Cantu pushed the Kennedy Trojans to second place in league play, finishing the regular season 7-3 and 5-2 in conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04C2eo_0acAqGcH00

Gervais had several other All-League players: senior Katie Hanson (first team), senior Lilly Welburn (second team), sophomore Izzy Boyd (third team), and senior Isabel Contreras (third team).

Kennedy's other All-League players were senior Hailey Arritola (first team), senior Elise Suing (second team), and senior Kelsey Kleinschmit (honorable mention).

Here are the results for the girls:

Co-POY:

Araceli Vasquez, Gervais, Senior

Ellie Cantu, Kennedy, Senior

First Team:

Araceli Vasquez, Gervais, Senior

Ellie Cantu, Kennedy, Senior

Aly Herber, Salem Academy, Sophomore

Hailey Arritola, Kennedy, Senior

Reese Hall, Western Christian, Junior

Katie Hanson, Gervais, Senior

Second Team:

Lilly Welburn, Gervais, Senior

Elise Suing, Kennedy, Senior

Annabelle Brawley, Salem Academy, Junior

Olivia Haines, Colton, Junior

Makennan Hopper, Western Christian, Senior

Bailey Pedersen, Salem Academy, Junior

Third Team:

Izzy Boyd, Gervais, Sophomore

Haley Ayala, Sheridan, Sophomore

Sarah Hess, Western Christian, Senior

Dylainee Carmony, Salem Academy, Junior

Avery Reiland, Colton, Sophomore

Isabel Contreras, Gervais, Senior

Honorable Mention:

Sierra Bautista, Culver, Junior

Tegan Macy, Culver, Junior

Natalie Nielsen, Sheridan, Sophomore

Hailee Hordichok, Colton, Junior

Taylor Propst, Sheridan, Senior

Sydney Fahndrich, Western Christian,

Senior Arianna Reyes, Culver, Senior

Kelsey Kleinschmit, Kennedy, Senior

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
617
Followers
3K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gervais, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Culver, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem Academy#Trc#Western Christian#Junior Third Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla wrestlers make state podium

Molalal's wrestling team took three to state tournaments and came home with three podium finishes. Seeing all the Molalla wrestlers who earned their way to state make the podium was a good feeling for Molalla High wrestling coach Nathan Smyth. Junior Haley Hewlett snagged a fourth in the girls competition...
Marion, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

North Marion's Hammack earns 4A Player of the Year

On top of a state championship for the Huskies, the girls' soccer standout signs with New Mexico State University. North Marion's girls soccer team put together one of the strongest 2020-2021 campaigns at the 4A level. The team went 11-1 overall, including a conference best 8-1 record that made them co-champions of the Tri-Valley Conference with Gladstone (8-2).
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Davis Player of the Year in Tri-Valley girls basketball

Danzuka also on first team, and coach Jerin Say is Coach of the Year as White Buffalos finished 12-3 The accolades keep coming in for the Madras White Buffalos. After winning the Tri-Valley Conference girls basketball title with a 9-1 league record and a 12-3 overall mark, the White Buffalos have placed six girls onto the all-league team. Leading the way for the White Buffalos was Jayden Davis, who was named league Player of the Year. She was joined on the first team by Kathryce Danzuka, while DaRia White was a second team selection and Sasha Esquiro, Jaihline Ramirez and Taya Holliday all received honorable mention recognition. Madras head coach Jerin Say was also named league Coach of the Year. "We had a lot of accomplishments and were recognized well for it," Say said. "These girls worked and trained for almost a year through covid and they earned everything they were recognized for. Their hard work made our season fun and memorable."

Comments / 0

Community Policy