Gervais's Vasquez, Kennedy's Cantu win Tri-River Conference POY
Gervais and Kennedy girls claim nine of the 26 All-League honors, including players of the year
The results are in for the Tri-River Conference all-league teams are in, and a pair of seniors earned themselves Co-Player of the Year honors.
Gervais senior Araceli Vasquez and Kennedy senior Ellie Cantu were named Tri-River Conference Players of the Year for their efforts over the course of the shortened 2021 season. Vasquez helped lead the Gervais to an unbeaten regular season, including a perfect 6-0 in TRC play. Cantu pushed the Kennedy Trojans to second place in league play, finishing the regular season 7-3 and 5-2 in conference.
Gervais had several other All-League players: senior Katie Hanson (first team), senior Lilly Welburn (second team), sophomore Izzy Boyd (third team), and senior Isabel Contreras (third team).
Kennedy's other All-League players were senior Hailey Arritola (first team), senior Elise Suing (second team), and senior Kelsey Kleinschmit (honorable mention).
Here are the results for the girls:
Co-POY:
Araceli Vasquez, Gervais, Senior
Ellie Cantu, Kennedy, Senior
First Team:
Araceli Vasquez, Gervais, Senior
Ellie Cantu, Kennedy, Senior
Aly Herber, Salem Academy, Sophomore
Hailey Arritola, Kennedy, Senior
Reese Hall, Western Christian, Junior
Katie Hanson, Gervais, Senior
Second Team:
Lilly Welburn, Gervais, Senior
Elise Suing, Kennedy, Senior
Annabelle Brawley, Salem Academy, Junior
Olivia Haines, Colton, Junior
Makennan Hopper, Western Christian, Senior
Bailey Pedersen, Salem Academy, Junior
Third Team:
Izzy Boyd, Gervais, Sophomore
Haley Ayala, Sheridan, Sophomore
Sarah Hess, Western Christian, Senior
Dylainee Carmony, Salem Academy, Junior
Avery Reiland, Colton, Sophomore
Isabel Contreras, Gervais, Senior
Honorable Mention:
Sierra Bautista, Culver, Junior
Tegan Macy, Culver, Junior
Natalie Nielsen, Sheridan, Sophomore
Hailee Hordichok, Colton, Junior
Taylor Propst, Sheridan, Senior
Sydney Fahndrich, Western Christian,
Senior Arianna Reyes, Culver, Senior
Kelsey Kleinschmit, Kennedy, Senior