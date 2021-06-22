G-Shock Expands Rainbow Options with Blue Phoenix

G-SHOCK is marking the 25th anniversary of their high-end MR-G line, and they’re doing so with one of the most expensive watches ever produced by the brand. The limited-edition G-SHOCK MRGB2000BS3A is inspired by the samurai concept of Hana-Basara, a term of respect reserved for samurai commanders who combined strength with lavish style in their elaborate armor. The watch features a bezel made of ultra-hard COBARION that has been hand-finished by master gem-cutter Kazuhito Komatsu with his original complex mirror facets. The indices have been nano-processed to resemble the curve of a Japanese sword, while the case and bracelet are made of DAT55G titanium alloy and have been coated with kurogane (traditional Japanese iron-colored) DLC. The watch also features typical MR-G goodies like Tough Solar Power, a Super LED Light, Multiband 6 technology, and Bluetooth connectivity. The MRGB2000BS3A will be available in July from select G-SHOCK retailers for $8,000.