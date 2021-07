Anyone who lost power during the winter storms can tell you that the time to prepare for a power outage is before the storm starts. In 2013, the Public Service Commission ordered the major electric utilities to institute Vegetation Management Programs to protect power lines from downed tree limbs. This has helped reduce outages and improve recovery time, but unfortunately some outages are inevitable. With that in mind, I want to offer some advice on how to prepare for the next time you are left in the dark.