Bitcoin Or Bonds

The bull flattening trend that dominated over bond markets ever since the payrolls last Friday simply continued yesterday. The reflationary tale lost further momentum, not so much affecting equities (minor gains in US and Europe) but resulting in more yield declines at the long end of the US curve with 3.3 to 4 bps. The Fed meeting minutes delivered no surprises and, if anything, painted a more nuanced picture than the hawkish dot plot mid last month suggested as Fed officials still see a lot of question marks (on inflation, labour market, growth). One key takeaway is that taper talk will continue but that’s not new to markets. US yields broke below some important technical levels, including the 1.35% June low for the 10y (close at 1.316%). The 30y managed to stay north of similar support at 1.9259%. German yields tumbled 3 to 3.7 bps, sending its 10y to test key support at -0.30%. Both minor dollar strength and euro weakness plagued EUR/USD. The currency pair slipped below intermediate support of 1.181 to close at 1.179, the lowest level since early April. DXY (trade-weighted dollar) finished north of 92.51 support (92.64). Downward pressures brought EUR/GBP to 0.854, a level that acted as support many times already.