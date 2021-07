A number of films and a number of performers have delivered audiences countless impressive and inspiring monologues over the years, though there arguably hasn't been a speech that tops the impact of Bill Pullman delivering an address as President Whitmore in Independence Day to inspire courage among humanity's last hope. Between the script, performance, and overall execution, one would think that it was a difficult task to find the specific choice of words to instill hope not only in the characters, but also in the audience, yet director Roland Emmerich recently revealed how the scene only took a few minutes to write and that initial dialogue was never changed.