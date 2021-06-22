Cancel
Self-driving car tech firm Quanergy in China-backed SPAC deal to go public

 17 days ago

(Reuters) - Quanergy Systems Inc, a supplier of self-driving car technology, said on Tuesday it will go public through a merger with Chinese blank-check company CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. Quanergy is the latest company developing LiDAR technology - which uses laser beams to help generate a three-dimensional map of the...

