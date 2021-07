“MN Statute Chapter 209, Election Contest” provides a legal vehicle whereby “(a)ny eligible voter, including a candidate, may contest … the nomination or election of any person for whom the voter had the right to vote.” An election contest may be “brought over an irregularity in the conduct of an election or canvass of votes, over the question of who received the largest number of votes legally cast, … or on the grounds of deliberate, serious, and material violations of the Minnesota Election Law.”