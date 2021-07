Are These Top Tech Stocks Worth Investing In Right Now?. When it comes to the tech sector today, most would argue that growth is the name of the game. Evidently, as the sector is home to some of the top growth stocks in the stock market today, not much has changed. This is likely thanks to the nature of tech where innovation and progress are a constant. Now, the main factor that could deter investors from the sector now would be inflation. Given the recent string of updates on the state of the economy, it seems that inflation fears could subside for now.