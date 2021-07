The past school year was undeniably exhausting, and many of us can finally use this summertime to relax and recover from nonstop schoolwork. After endless reading assignments, it’s possible that the last thing you want to do is crack open a book. However, reading doesn’t always have to be an exhausting experience that requires critical thought. Sometimes the best books are the ones that let us escape reality for a little bit. These five books — that don’t require too much brainpower — are guaranteed to have you excited about reading again and get you out of your reading slump!