Stopping Statins Linked to Death, CV Events in Elderly

By Rosalind Stefanac
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeprescribing may help in reducing inappropriate medication use and adverse events, but for cardiovascular care in the elderly, eliminating statins among patients taking other medications may have negative effects that far outweigh the benefits, a new study suggests. In a large cohort study, researchers found that the withdrawal of statins...

