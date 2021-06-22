Cancel
Austin, TX

Homicide in the 11000 block of Robert Wooding Dr.

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victim in Sunday’s homicide on Robert Wooding Dr. as Javone Montre Hodges. On Sunday, June 20, 2021, 911 received a call of shots fired in the 11000 block of Robert Wooding Dr. APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene to a residence that was hosting a birthday party and found two males that had sustained gunshot wounds. ATCEMS attempted life saving measures on Javone Montre Hodges but were unsuccessful. Mr. Hodges was pronounced deceased at 12:53 a.m. by Dr. Abraham. The second male was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition but is expected to live.

