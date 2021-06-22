Cancel
Mount Olive Township, NJ

Surviving a tumultuous year, Mount Olive graduates shine

By PHIL GARBER Managing Editor
newjerseyhills.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT OLIVE TWP. – It was the graduation that almost wasn’t, capping a year that was unimaginable for a class that persevered through it all. After living through stops and starts, remote learning, hybrid in-class sessions and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, 438 seniors, dressed in the school’s signature black robes, red sashes and black mortar boards with gold tassels, graduated on Friday under a warm, clear night at the Marauder Stadium.

www.newjerseyhills.com
City
Mount Olive Township, NJ
Rutgers University, Volunteers, Northeastern University, The National Anthem, Marauders, Board Of Education, Covid, Midwestern, Mort Robotics, Jazz Ensemble, Fbla
