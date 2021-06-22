Surviving a tumultuous year, Mount Olive graduates shine

MOUNT OLIVE TWP. – It was the graduation that almost wasn’t, capping a year that was unimaginable for a class that persevered through it all. After living through stops and starts, remote learning, hybrid in-class sessions and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, 438 seniors, dressed in the school’s signature black robes, red sashes and black mortar boards with gold tassels, graduated on Friday under a warm, clear night at the Marauder Stadium.