The Astronomy and Astrophysical journals are discussing the new study against methane and the discrepancy is presented between the readings. The methane is also produced by geological sources and also biological sources. It had the same similarities compared to the Martine surface but not its atmosphere. The curiosity could detect the methane at night times without any distraction from the other instruments. The sample analysis of Mars chemistry is giving more information for this research. Methane is also a colorless and odorless gas compared to other gases. Talking about the Martin, the nighttime atmosphere of martin is very calm at the time the methane is creeping down to the surface. The Curiosity’s Tunable laser spectrometer instrument has had the chance to detect methane at night times.