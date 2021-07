A Eugene woman was jailed for unlawful entry into a vehicle on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:00 a.m. the 50-year old was found sleeping in the back seat of the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Northwest Evans Street. The report said the suspect had gathered a bag of small items with intent to take them. An investigation revealed the woman was in possession of several other small items she had picked up nearby, including mail taken out of a mailbox.