Solicitors in the Borough
Moxie Pest Control has obtained a solicitation permit from the Borough and will be going door to door until 07/23/2021 (unless extended). Solicitors are only permitted to solicit Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm. Solicitors are required to produce their permit upon request and are not permitted to enter any building without the owners permission. If you do not want soliciting at your residents simply display a “no solicitation” sign in a conspicuous location. See the borough code for further rules:bucks.crimewatchpa.com