Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Solicitors in the Borough

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

Moxie Pest Control has obtained a solicitation permit from the Borough and will be going door to door until 07/23/2021 (unless extended). Solicitors are only permitted to solicit Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm. Solicitors are required to produce their permit upon request and are not permitted to enter any building without the owners permission. If you do not want soliciting at your residents simply display a “no solicitation” sign in a conspicuous location. See the borough code for further rules:

bucks.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moxie Pest Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Borough of Rosslyn Farms, Alle...

Borough of Rosslyn Farms, Allegheny County - Concise Financial Information. The concise financial information is derived from the audited financial statements of the Borough of Rosslyn Farms as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total assets of $1,236,956; total liabilities of $249,263 and total net position of $987,693. Total revenues were $991,888, total expenditures were $784,531 and the change in total net position for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $207,357. Full copies of the annual financial reporting information may be examined at the Borough's office.
Heidelberg, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

BOROUGH OF HEIDELBERG NOTICE O...

The Borough of Heidelberg's Zoning Hearing Board shall hold a public hearing beginning at 6:30 pm July 20, 2021 in the Community Room, 1639 E. Railroad St., Heidelberg, PA 15106 to consider the following:. ZHB-02-2021. Applicants, Carric, LLC, owners of property located at 1709 E Railroad St. are requesting a...
Franklin Park, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

OFFICIAL BOROUGH OF FRANKLIN ...

The Borough of Franklin Park will be offering for sale a 2016 Ford Interceptor SUV Explorer and a 2015 Ford Interceptor SUV Explorer to the highest bidders on the Municibid online auction website (https://municibid.com) starting Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5 pm and ending Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5 pm prevailing local time. Terms and conditions regarding the sale of these vehicles will be available on the Municibid online auction website.
Brentwood, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

BOROUGH OF BRENTWOOD NOTICE OF...

Notice is hereby given by the Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Brentwood that a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:00PM to review the following:. ZHB CASE NO. 2021-03: Appeal from a determination of the Borough Zoning Officer. An occupancy permit was denied...
Edgeworth, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE BOROUGH OF EDGEWO...

Notice is hereby given that the Edgeworth Zoning Hearing Board ("Board") will conduct a public hearing on July 22nd, 2021, beginning at 4:30 P.M. at the Edgeworth Borough Building, 301 Beaver Road, Edgeworth PA 15143 concerning the following matters:. The Board will consider a request by Ms. Holly Hampe for...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Fraud - Warwick Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of her employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. The caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Ficticious Unemployment Claims Reported In Clay Township, Penn Township, Warwick Township, and East Petersburg Borough

The NLCRPD has received a continuing and escalating series of series of reports from all municipalities across the NLCRPD Primary Jurisdiction concerning individuals who have had been victimized by compromised use of their personal identifiers to register for unemployment benefits. NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the filing of unemployment compensation claim utilizing the identifiers of the reporting party. The caller reported the event to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as well as the Human Resources Department of their past employer. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry also advised the reporting party to contact their local police services provider for the filing of a report. NLCRPD provided the caller with the requisite warnings for monitoring of personal accounts, credit cards, and other billings for unauthorized transactions. In the contact with the NLCRPD patrol officer the caller was also provided with the incident reporting number to facilitate any resultant communications concerning this incident. According to the information posted on the webpage for the Department of Labor and Industry the following paragraphs provide insight to the problem.
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 7/8/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:06 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, 1507 Lititz Pike – CVS Pharmacy (MT) – Brian C. McBee, M/37, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed stumbling, losing his balance, and being slumped over. McBee admitted to consuming heroin. A citation was filed.
propertyindustryeye.com

London solicitor jailed for £380k stamp duty fraud

The former owner of a West London law firm has been jailed for more than three years for stealing £380,000 in Stamp Duty. Manpreet Singh (formerly Munpreet Singh Virdee), of Orchard Avenue, Hounslow, was the owner and director of Reemans Solicitors Ltd and would pay Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) on behalf of clients buying property.
Jobsnarberthpa.gov

Narberth Borough is Hiring for the position of Office Manager

Under the direction of the Borough Manager, the Office Manager is responsible for a variety of administrative functions in compliance with State and local codes, and ensures that these services and programs are provided efficiently and effectively. The Officer Manager is an important member of a small management team. The...
Petersburg, AKPetersburg Pilot

Borough and PMC agree on site selection work

The Petersburg Borough Assembly was advised Tuesday that site selection for a new hospital, according to CEO Phil Hofstetter, "is paramount." According to Hofstetter, an environmental assessment of each of the three proposed sites is necessary. The assessment can determine such things as availability of public utility services, economics, depth of muskeg, and other factors that can impact the cost of construction.
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Access device fraud and related offenses

Police have charged McCARRAHER with Access Device Fraud after police contact July 6th @ 10 PM. A victim had reported losing credit cards and other items in the 100 blk of W. 1st Ave. while shopping. Those cards were then used at various locations around the Parkesburg area shortly after their loss...
Kupreanof, AKPetersburg Pilot

Borough to sell property on Sandy Beach and Kupreanof

The Petersburg Borough Assembly authorized resolutions to sell property on Kupreanof Island and Sandy Beach Road at Tuesday's noon meeting in the assembly chambers. At the request of neighbors living on Sandy Beach Road, the assembly agreed to sell the land by accepting sealed bids rather than conduct a public outcry auction.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

NLCRPD Releases Bias based Policing Data For Second Fiscal Quarter of 2021

The NLCRPD is releasing the BIAS BASED POLICING REPORT for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. This reporting is made public on a quarterly and annual basis and is available for review on NLCRPD.org under the report drop down tab and is listed by reporting period in descending order. To increase both transparency and NLCRPD agency public accountability, the report is attached to this release in a PDF file as well as the actual agency written policy directive (NLCRPD W.D. 1.8.3) .
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Penn Towmnship - Multiple Unemployment Fraud Cases Reported to the NLCRPD

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Responsible Unit: P86-6 Location: CRANBERRY ST. Municipality: PENN TOWNSHIP. Cross Streets: BAYBERRY AVE/BAYBERRY AVE.
East Petersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

East Petersburg Borough - Multiple Unemployment Fraud Cases Reported to the NLCRPD

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Responsible Unit: P86-8 Location: HOLLOW DR. Municipality: EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH. Cross Streets:...
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Multiple Unemployment Compensation (UC) Fraud Reported to the LBPD

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD has received multiple reports of identify theft through the filing of false unemployment compensation (UC) claims. In each instance, someone filed for UC benefits using the personal information of the reporting person, without their knowledge or consent. Victims are encouraged to report this fraud to their employer and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. A copy of a police report is often required to initiate a UC fraud claim.
Politicsmonvalleyindependent.com

Elizabeth: Borough may be powerless regarding abandoned lots

Elizabeth Borough council wants to know what can be done about residents using abandoned lots for their own purposes, and the answer may be very little. “We have a lot of lots in Elizabeth Borough that are vacant lots that residents have decided they are going to take and use to store boats and other things,” said Councilman Andy Miklos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy