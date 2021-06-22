Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Randall Goosby Mines Traditions and Influences With Roots

By Steven Winn
sfcv.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Roots, his capacious debut solo recording from Decca Classics, violinist Randall Goosby turns excavation into art. In ranging from works by such Black composers as Florence Price, William Grant Still, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson to George Gershwin and Antonín Dvořák, this gifted young player embodies the premise that traditions are both deep and diverse. Influences run in all directions. Borrowing, grafting — and yes, appropriating — make the collective musical ground richer and more fertile.

www.sfcv.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Gershwin
Person
Florence Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Black Music#Long Island#Mines#Art#Decca Classics#The Perlman Music Program#American Black#British#Czech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musickclu.org

Shaking Up The Classical Canon: Randall Goosby Talks With Lara Downes

Randall Goosby just got his big break — or one of them, at least. His debut album was released June 25, and it's been the talk of the classical music world. But long before this recording, Randall enjoyed a constant stream of early successes: a concerto debut at age 9, major competition wins, performances with the New York Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra, and glowing attention from the press, not to mention the mentorship of violin deity Itzhak Perlman.
Entertainmenttheviolinchannel.com

Randall Goosby Signs onto Joint Global General Management

In 2020, Goosby signed exclusively to Decca Classics for the release of his debut album, "Roots," a celebration of African-American music. The disc is to be released tomorrow, June 25. A student at The Juilliard School, Goosby is a protégé of Catherine Cho and Itzhak Perlman — and a recipient...
Rock Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Violinist Randall Goosby's New CD: "Roots"

Decca Classics announced the release of violinist Randall Goosby's new album: "Roots." Recorded with pianist Zhu Wang and double bassist Xavier Dubois Foley, the disc features pieces by black composers and those inspired by black culture. Composers include Foley, Perkinson, Still, Price, Gershwin, Coleridge-Taylor, and Dvořák. "The inspiration behind 'Roots'...
Musicviolinist.com

Interview with Randall Goosby: 'Roots' and African-American Music

When violinist Randall Goosby plays "It Ain't Necessarily So" from the opera "Porgy and Bess," it doesn't sound like he's just playing one of those favorite virtuoso violin arrangements by Heifetz. It sounds like he is singing, and he knows the words by heart. "It comes from an opera, so...
Musicsfcv.org

John Luther Adams Revisits the Arctic

On the subject of John Luther Adams, the transplanted sometime Alaskan resident shaper of environmental soundscapes, I’m finding that you have to take his music on a case-by-case basis. There have been some mesmerizing longform works of lasting beauty offset by arid marathons that have been a pain to sit through, with others that fall somewhere between the poles of ecstasy and boredom. It all depends on the quality of inspiration of the basic material, or perhaps the state of mind, body, and mood that listeners with different nervous systems happen to be in at a given time.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Don Rendell Quintet: Space Walk

As British jazz reaches new and unprecedented peaks of popularity, major labels are revisiting their vaults and rereleasing artistically enduring but long unavailable albums. Universal/Decca's British Jazz Explosion: Originals Re-Cut is the most ambitious of such reissue programs to be announced so far in 2021. It concentrates on the years 1965 -1972, a pivotal period in the coming of age of British jazz and one which continues to inspire the generation of young radicals who are making their mark in 2021 and whose de facto standard bearer is the tenor saxophonist and clarinetist Shabaka Hutchings.
Marin County, CAsfcv.org

Marin Symphony Returns for Its 70th Season

Marin County audiences lost a fine season of music planned by the Marin Symphony last year. But the good news is that some of that season is being salvaged as the orchestra comes back for its 70th year, a 2021–2022 season of four concerts of beloved classics combined with a few modern American pieces to keep things interesting. The orchestra, in its home at the Marin Center Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, also presents two “pops” programs, a kid’s concert, and a holiday choral concert.
Oakland, CAsfcv.org

Thingamajigs Performance Group Gears Up for BAMPFA Residency

Thingamajigs Performance Group is the Oakland-based mixed-media group that performs music using found or made materials. With these odd instruments, TPG “combines traditional Eastern sensibilities with modern American technologies and performance practices.” However you describe them, their concerts are different and entertaining. Their 18th season kicks off with a virtual residency beginning tomorrow, July 8, at 7 p.m. PT, hosted by the Berkeley Art Museum/ Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA). And it’s oriented, not surprisingly, toward what we learned or relearned last year.
Musicwtju.net

Piano Protagonists – a triumph for Orion Weiss

Pianist Orion Weiss assembled this program around a theme – the composer responding to a specific source of inspiration with a virtuoso composition. It’s an interesting idea, and it yielded an album that virtually spans the Romantic Period. The earliest work is Variations on “Là ci darem la mano” by...
classical-music.com

JS Bach: Partitas Nos 1-6 (Mahan Esfahani)

Partitas Nos 1-6, BWV 825-830 Mahan Esfahani (harpsichord) Hyperion CDA68311-2 147:22 mins (2 discs) If the first volume of Mahan Esfahani’s foray into Bach’s keyboard music showcased the youthful flamboyance of the Toccatas, the sequel embraces a composer pushing at the boundaries of the suite, upscaling its possibilities through an encyclopaedic assault buttressed by assorted national styles, compositional techniques old and new and an array of ‘Galantieren’ ranging from Rondeau and Capriccio to Burlesca and Scherzo. All keyboard life is there, and they raise plenty of issues for a performer. Esfahani is keen to tackle them head on, and his liner notes make for required reading as a starting point – otherwise you might wonder why the usually Frenchified opening of the C minor Partita has been interpreted in the style of one of CPE Bach’s improvisatory fantasias, or what’s going on in the E minor’s Gigue whose brow-furrowing quirkiness is unpacked with an urgency and ferocity that lines it up as a precursor to Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge!
MusicantiMUSIC

Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews

(hennemusic) Robert Plant is revisiting a 2009 collaboration with UK singer-songwriter Scott Matthews on the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast series. The two worked together on the track "12 Harps", which was featured on Matthews' second album, "Elsewhere." "So much of Robert Plant's music is about friendship," reads the show's synopsis. "Not lyrically specifically, but you hear the growing and evolving connections that musicians have when they write, perform and record together. The nuances and joy of that bond and creativity. This episode of Digging Deep is about two friends who decided to make some music together. It's as simple as that."
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Nationally Recognized Reggae Artist Madi Simmons Is Still Pushing Out Sweet Reggae Music

Madi Simmons is a well known reggae artist who was voted best indie artist in two different showcases, including the top indie male reggae artist award in 2018. He has released many songs and albums in the past 20 years and toured all over the US, including performances at many major events like Cougar Mountain Fest, Benbow Summer Art Fair, Unity Fest, North Country Fair and even Reggae On The River as an MC and performer.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Roots Festival

The Venue will present Roots Festival in Mundy Park. The Venue will present Roots Festival, a Music in Mundy Park outdoor festival event to feature the bands Good Morning Bedlam, at 5 p.m.; Dawson Hollow, 6:15 p.m.; The Accidentals, 7:30 p.m.; and The Arcadian Wild, 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Venue, Mundy Park, 21-23 South Broadway, Aurora....
San Francisco, CAsfcv.org

Nam June Paik and the Physicality of Music

Nam June Paik, born in Seoul in 1932 during the Japanese occupation of Korea, had a five-decade career that included large-scale video installations, global satellite projects, and a fascination with TV sets, which he used to make all kinds of things, including a pair of glasses, a bra, and a cello out of three chunky TVs stacked on top of one another.
Musicsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Debussy and Ravel

Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel were roughly contemporaries, and as two of the greatest figures in late 19th and early 20th-century French music, they tend to be linked in people’s minds. But although they had similar training and came under many of the same influences, their musical styles and techniques were really quite different. And each admired the other’s talents, but that didn’t stop either one of them from criticizing what he saw as the other’s weaknesses. Debussy was perhaps harder on Ravel than the other way around, because although Ravel complained about certain aspects of Debussy’s writing for the orchestra and for the piano, he also called Debussy “the most phenomenal genius in the history of French music,” and he once said that his dearest wish would be, and I quote, “to die gently lulled in the tender and voluptuous embrace of Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.”
Theater & Danceriffmagazine.com

INTERVIEW: Dead Can Dance collaborator Jules Maxwell is a musical travel agent

Cathedrals serve a special purpose in culture to lift people from the mindless drudgery of their everyday lives and connect them to something bigger. Mosh pits serve the same purpose, but the calm of the cathedral delivers this transcendence without bruised ribs or losing a just-bought band T-shirt. Keyboardist and composer Jules Maxwell has been creating music to beam listeners out of daily routines for more than 30 years. Maxwell’s recent collaboration with Dead Can Dance vocalist Lisa Gerrard, Burn, is just his most recent foray into the tabernacles of the inner ear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy