Randall Goosby Mines Traditions and Influences With Roots
In Roots, his capacious debut solo recording from Decca Classics, violinist Randall Goosby turns excavation into art. In ranging from works by such Black composers as Florence Price, William Grant Still, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson to George Gershwin and Antonín Dvořák, this gifted young player embodies the premise that traditions are both deep and diverse. Influences run in all directions. Borrowing, grafting — and yes, appropriating — make the collective musical ground richer and more fertile.www.sfcv.org