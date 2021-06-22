Activist Bayard Rustin (1912 - 1987) was a Central Figure in Civil Rights Movements for Much of His Life

Aug. 1, 1963, photo of Bayard Rustin in New York City Time

“When an individual is protesting society’s refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him.” ~ Bayard Rustin

Bayard Rustin spent a lifetime in the service of those longing to be recognized as equals. His Quaker upbringing led him to stand up against injustice wherever he saw it. As a teenager, this meant sitting in the ‘whites-only’ section of a theater. As a young man, it meant helping Japanese-Americans secure their belongings before being sent to Internment Camps during World War II.

Later, he was one of the principal architects of the American Civil Rights movement for racial equality and spearheaded many of the era’s significant events. Rustin stood up against poverty and for gender equality, labor rights, the Independence of African Nations, LGBT rights, etc.

Rustin was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on March 17, 1912, to fifteen-year-old Florence Rustin. The teenage girl wasn’t ready for motherhood and the responsibility of raising Bayard fell on his grandparents, Janifer and Julia Rustin. His grandmother instilled in him the Quaker and pacifist beliefs that carried him through a lifetime of activism.

In 1932 he graduated from Wester Chester High School with honors. Rustin was considered a ‘big man’ on campus, a star football player, intuitive and intelligent student, and talented vocalist. After graduating, he enrolled at Wilberforce University in Xenia, Ohio, on a music scholarship. Rustin dropped out in 1934.

His Quaker ideals ran at odds with the school’s requirement that male students join the ROTC. He enrolled at Pennsylvania’s Cheyney State Teachers College, a Quaker school for black students. Around this time, his political beliefs solidified, and he gained clarity about his sexual orientation.

Rustin joined the Society of Friends in 1936 and announced he was a Quaker. His pacifism had developed into an ambitious, transformative vision that employed nonviolence as a means to end discrimination and equalize economic opportunity in the United States. A year later, he became a leading antiwar spokesman at Cheyney State Teachers College. Soon after, just shy of graduating, after he’d completed an American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) activist training program, Rustin left school and moved to New York City.

The 1940s

Rustin worked as Race Relations Secretary for the Fellowship of Reconciliation (FOR). In 1942 he was sent to California by (FOR) and (AFSC) to help protect the property of more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans imprisoned in internment camps. That same year, Bayard sat in a second-row seat on a bus from Louisville to Nashville. He was arrested and beaten for not moving to the back.

He refused to enter the draft or perform alternate service, so in 1944 he was arrested and sent to federal prison for three years. Rustin was released after twenty-six months. In April 1947, Bayard and fifteen others toured southern states to test a recent Supreme Court ruling on discrimination during interstate travel.

On April 13, Rustin was arrested for disorderly conduct in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for refusing to move to the back of the bus when asked. The North Carolina Supreme Court upheld his conviction, and in March — April 1949, Rustin spent twenty-two days on a prison chain gang.

After his release, Rustin wrote an article that was published in several newspapers. It documented his experience and led to the reform of prison chain gangs.

His grandmother’s influence could be seen in Rustin’s belief in an intensely non-violent protest. Mahatma Gandhi had a massive impact on him for the same reason, and Bayard planned to travel to India in 1948 to learn from him. Unfortunately, in January that year, Gandhi was assassinated. Rustin still went to India, and for seven weeks learned philosophies of non-violence from Gandhi’s friends and family.

The 1950s

In January 1953, Rustin was arrested on a ‘sex perversion’ charge and jailed for allegedly having consensual sex with a man in a parked car in Pasadena, California. He spent fifty days in jail and, in March of that year, was forced to resign from his position with FOR. The men with Rustin received no jail time.

Rustin had been privately open about his sexuality, but the public response to the incident dogged him for years. His reputation was tarnished. Many within the Civil Rights Movement questioned whether his inclusion would hurt their cause. He remained involved but was relegated to the sidelines.

At the urging of A. Philip Randolph, Rustin met with Martin Luther King Jr. in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1956 to offer support during the Montgomery bus boycott. He became a “tutor and mentor” to King Jr., teaching him the nonviolent tactics that became central to the civil rights movement. King Jr. had an academic understanding of the teachings of Gandhi, but Bayard was the first to show him the practical application of philosophies in non-violence.

The boycott, which history considers the first large-scale U.S. demonstration against segregation, lasted from December 5, 1955 — December 20, 1956. It led to the integration of the Montgomery bus system by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rustin quickly became one of King Jr.’s closest advisers.

Between December 1956 — January 1957, King Jr. and Rustin formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). The organization helped local groups work for the full equality of African Americans in all aspects of American life.

The SCLC later played a major role in the 1963 March of Washington for Freedom and Jobs.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., right, addresses a gathering in Los Angeles on Aug. 18, 1965. At left is King’s aide, Bayard Rustin OutSports

The 1960s

In 1959, Rustin and MLK Jr. prepared to lead a boycott outside of the 1960 Democratic National Convention to protest the party’s tepid record on civil rights. Harlem Congressman Adam Clayton-Powell Jr. threatened to start a rumor that Rustin and King Jr. were lovers if the men carried through with their plan.

For the benefit of the movement, King Jr. publicly disassociated himself from Rustin. Bayard went from standing alongside MLK’s to the shadows of the campaign. He also resigned from the SCLC.

Bayard and associate A. Philip Randolph met in December 1962 to discuss the possibility of a march on Washington. President Kennedy and Congress had remained flat-footed on Civil Rights measures, and with violence ratcheting up in the South, the men believed it was time to apply some pressure.

On July 2, 1963, movement leaders met in New York to begin planning. Although Rustin played a major behind-the-scenes role in organizing the March, his name wasn’t on the event’s public documents.

Senator Strom Thurmond took to the Senate floor on August 13, 1963 to try and derail the march and discredit Rustin. He called him a Communist, draft dodger, and pervert. Thurmond even entered Bayard’s arrest record into the official Congressional Record. Although movement leaders had abandoned him in the past, they stood alongside Rustin against the South Carolina senator.

On August 28 an estimated 200–300 thousand people attended the March on Washington in Washington D.C. Dr. King Jr., who delivered his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, would call the event a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

Rustin announced the organization’s demands to the crowd. On July 2, 1964, the Civil Rights Act was passed, outlawing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The Voting Rights Act was signed into law on August 6, 1965. It prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

Rustin considered the March on Washington to be the close of the movement, a transition from demonstration to the voting booth. After the passage of the Voting Rights Act, Rustin hoped clearer access to the ballot box would bring more change. His shift in focus disillusioned many in the black community, and led to calls questioning Rustin’s allegiances.

The 1970s

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Rustin worked with the Freedom House (FH) to support and defend democracy at home and abroad.

In April 1977, he met Walter Naegle near Times Square in New York. Despite the thirty-seven-year age difference between the two, sparks flew. Soon after, they fell in love and remained romantic partners for the rest of Rustin’s life.

The 1980s

Naegle moved in with Rustin in 1981. The following year Rustin adopted Naegle. Same-sex marriage was illegal at the time, and adoption ensured they would be partners for life. Bayard, significantly older than Naegle, wanted to make sure his partner’s rights were protected after his passing.

Rustin also came out publicly. He became an advocate for LGBT rights, and between 1985–1986, successfully lobbied the New York City government to adopt an LGBT rights bill. Passed on March 20, 1986, it banned discrimination based on sexual orientation in housing, employment, and public accommodations.

In July 1987, Rustin and Naegle traveled to Haiti to observe the country’s election processes. Upon their return to New York City, Rustin fell ill. On August 24, 1987, Bayard Rustin passed away after surgery for a perforated appendix and peritonitis.

Bayard Rustin lived with an unceasing commitment to non-violence, passing the lessons he learned to Martin Luther King Jr., thereby benefiting the U.S. civil rights movement. He was a central figure in civil rights movements for the majority of his life. In fact, there were very few civil rights moments from the 40s — 80s that didn’t involve him.

