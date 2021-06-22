Lackawanna County Open Tennis Tournament to be held July 8 through 11

Pictured is the tournament committee: Burt and Marion Reese, John Weiss, Kathleen McKenna, and club pro Joe McNulty. Submitted photo

Entries are now being taken for the Lackawanna County Open Tennis Tournament to be held at the Scranton Tennis Club July 8 through 11. The tournament wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19, so they’re really looking forward to hosting this year’s event.

The club is located at 1029 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. It has a clubhouse and six well-maintained Har-Tru clay courts, along with an active program of lessons, leagues, tournaments, and other play opportunities.

We are returning to the original concept for this tournament, in that all players must reside in Lackawanna County or in a county contiguous to Lackawanna County.

The events include men’s and women’s singles and doubles, with competition in A and B Divisions. All matches will be scheduled, and singles players should plan on being available for all four days of play. Doubles matches will probably start on Friday. Please indicate earliest starting time on Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening. Doubles players should be available to play on Saturday and Sunday morning and afternoon.

B Division events are open to players who have NTRP ratings of 3.0 or below. If you are unsure of what level to play, please check with John Weiss or Burt Reese, Tournament Co-Directors.

The entry deadline is Monday, July 5, at 5 p.m. The entry fee must be paid before entry deadline. Drop your entry form and check in the mailbox on the porch at the club or mail it to Scranton Tennis Club, P.O. Box 678, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Checks should be made out to Scranton Tennis Club. There will be no refunds after the draw is made.

This tournament is one of the few adult tennis competitions in the region, and the club looks forward to an enthusiastic response to this event.

If you have any questions, please contact John Weiss at 570-586-0434.