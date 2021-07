MSC Cruises and Fincantieri have announced they have signed a contract with Fincantieri Infrastructure Florida for the construction of a new terminal at PortMiami. The terminal will reflect an investment of approximately $450 million, and will be made up of a multi-level central body to serve as many as three of MSC’s largest cruise ships at the same time. The terminal will have the capacity for up to 36,000 travelers to pass through each day.