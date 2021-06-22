La Valencia Hotel Implements Agilysys POS SaaS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience & Enhance Operations
ALPHARETTA, GA. — June 22, 2021 — Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, CA has implemented the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis and IG Flex SaaS POS solutions, as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay Connect secure payment processing product to enhance their guest experience.www.hotel-online.com