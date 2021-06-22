Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Customer Service

La Valencia Hotel Implements Agilysys POS SaaS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience & Enhance Operations

Hotel Online
 17 days ago

ALPHARETTA, GA. — June 22, 2021 — Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, CA has implemented the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis and IG Flex SaaS POS solutions, as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay Connect secure payment processing product to enhance their guest experience.

www.hotel-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Saas#Ga#The La Valencia Hotel#Ig Flex Saas#Infogenesis Pos#Ios#Infogenesis Flex#Wi Fi#Agilysys Pay Connect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Customer Service
Related
TravelDailyNews.com

UniFocus launches Odin, an intelligent assistant for hotel operators

DALLAS, TEXAS – UniFocus, the leading provider of workforce management systems, has announced the launch of Odin, an intelligent assistant specifically designed to equip operators with the relevant, timely data they need to make the best decisions every day. Odin’s analytical insights are unique to each manager, allowing for quick action on controllable costs, service quality risks and performance successes.
Electronicsbreakingtravelnews.com

Four tech solutions to create a better hotel guest experience

Sometimes it’s the details that make the big differences, and not always or only visually, but in terms of comfort and convenience. This would be the case of hotels, for example, since one of the most important decisions before making a trip, whether on holiday or for work. The hotel chosen will be the place where the guest can relax, rest and enjoy a stay in which he/she feels at ease, safe and whose design has a positive influence on the guest’s experience during the days he/she stays in the hotel.
aithority.com

OmniIndex Launches Freemium SaaS CSAT Solution To Measure Customer Sentiment In Real-Time

Innovative OmniIndex Analytics tool enables email analysis of sentiment, categorization and for identifying PII breeches. OmniIndex, the leading file analysis provider bringing analytics to unstructured data, is to target brands looking to measure customer sentiment in real-time. Its new SaaS-based freemium solution will enable marketing departments to analyze customer satisfaction scores – CSAT – PII breaches & content categorization, all of which is embedded within your email interactions and extracted with its Powerful AI and Natural Language Understanding Engines.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

Building Engines and HqO Partner to Deliver Integrated, Best-of-Breed Building Operations and Tenant Experience Solution

Building Engines, the leading building operations platform for modern commercial real estate (CRE), and HqO, the premier end-to-end tenant experience provider for office buildings, today announced their partnership to deliver a new unified, best-of-breed building operations and tenant experience solution for the CRE industry. The integration of Building Engines’ platform with the HqOS Tenant Experience Platform brings together the two critical aspects of a successful property’s foundation—excellent building operations and enriched tenant experience—and enables CRE owners and operators to offer a holistic digital experience for tenants.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Pandemic Spurs Companies to Implement Master Data Management Solutions

Stibo Systems, a global leader in Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, reports to have experienced the pandemic as a business accelerator. “In the course of the pandemic, more and more companies have realized the importance of organized and accurate master data for setting up business and sales processes online in a professional manner. Thus, they have invested heavily in MDM,” says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. He points out that the growing demand for the company’s MDM solutions has been sourced by all industries: “Retailers, distributors and CPG companies have reacted to the shift in business from physical to online, and manufacturers have been eager to digitalize their businesses to work seamlessly with vendors, suppliers, their customers and third parties. In addition, we have benefited from another disruptive process: Companies in the UK need to speed up their digital transformation to stay competitive due to Brexit.”
tvtechnology.com

EditShare Enhances EFS and FLOW Solutions

BOSTON, Mass—EditShare has announced a number of key enhancements and improvements to its EFS and FLOW solutions that are designed to improve workflows for administrators and video editors. “Our commitment to customer success drives our roadmap,” comments Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “This release of EditShare software...
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Biometric payment technology changing restaurant experience for guests

Constraints brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have led to significant changes in the way restaurant guests get access to menus, make orders and pay, with self-service kiosks and Point of Sale terminals presenting an opportunity to meet changing customer expectations with biometrics, Fast Casual writes. Brian Whitney, senior vice...
Travelmartechseries.com

Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Partners with Hess Corporate Travel to Provide Clients Unmatched Customer Service

Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, announced its partnership with Hess Corporate Travel, one of the nation’s largest corporate travel management companies. Central to this partnership is a shared emphasis on seamless user experience and heightened customer service, which is more important than ever as corporate travel emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
TechnologyNew Haven Register

The Next Generation of Comtrend ACS Simplifies Customer Support and Increases Visibility into Potential Issues with Customer's Home Networks

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Comtrend today announced their next generation Comtrend ACS and Customer Service Representative (CSR) Portal that enables new, intuitive customer support, enhances insights into the customer’s network, and increases visibility to quickly solve support issues. Comtrend ACS includes core ACS management as well as new tools to identify performance and congestion points that will affect the customer’s Internet experience. The ability to follow a customer’s network performance experience from the end user device to the wireless access point, through the Mesh network, to the gateway and out to the Internet gives the CSR unprecedented visibility to the performance bottlenecks and local network infrastructure stability. CSRs can also utilize tools that allow them to review changes to the network historically. This information can be used to support network troubleshooting and explain changes in the local network performance. The end result is reduced service costs and faster-resolved problems by viewing the customer’s setup both in real time and historical.
martechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys BPM with the European Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Customer Experience Enhancing Solutions

Infosys BPM combines technology with human touchpoints to deliver exceptional omnichannel experiences. Based on its analysis of the European customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys with the 2020 European Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Powered by robotics, AI, machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, rich content visualization, and mobile technologies, Infosys BPM’s CX solutions deliver personalized services to customers on their channel of choice. It smoothly blends technology and human elements to present organizations with optimal customer and employee experiences, as well as, operational efficiencies.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

McClinton Auto Group works to enhance customer experience

PARKERSBURG — McClinton Auto Group, a fourth-generation family-owned dealership with a Chevrolet and a Mitsubishi franchise, has launched the McClinton Difference, a program designed to enhance vehicle buying and ownership. Through the program, the 106-year-old dealership group has transformed over the past year to deliver an online-vehicle-buying experience and offer...
aithority.com

ServicePower Selected by Goodman Home Solutions for Customer Experience Focused Field Service Solutions

ServicePower, a leading field service management software company focused on transforming service experiences, announced Goodman Home Solutions (GHS), a field services, engineering, and logistics company serving network operators, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic retailers, has selected ServicePower’s customer experience suite of field service solutions. With a focus on delivering exceptional...
akbizmag.com

ANC Adds New Upgrades to Enhance Customer Experience

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) has recently added upgrades to its terminals to make travelers’ time at the airport more pleasurable. The upgrades are targeted to segments of the traveling public who have special needs. “ANC’s motto is World Class, World Close. We can’t be world class if...
RestaurantsFast Casual

How restaurant POS innovation puts guests in the driver’s seat

The growth of order and payment technology is nothing short of a revolution, creating a proliferation of challenges and opportunities for restaurants. And while the revolution has been brewing for years, the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated it. Brian Whitney, senior vice president of hospitality at Appetize, an enterprise commerce platform...
travelmole.com

Amex GBT enhances tech solutions for pandemic business travel

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) has rolled out new features in its proprietary reporting and online booking solutions in aiding companies get back on the road. The enhancements will use information from post-trip traveler surveys, Travel Vitals, and GBT's own travel data to help boost confidence in travel. GBT...
athensceo.com

Barberitos Offers Fresh Initiatives for Enhanced Experience in Q3

Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is excited to announce the brand’s new initiatives and marketing efforts that guests will be able to take advantage of this fall. “The Barberitos team is so grateful to our loyal guests for their support,...
BusinessSFGate

ACDi Acquires Branford, CT-based Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. ACDi, a leading provider of electronics manufacturing services, today announced it has acquired Enhanced Manufacturing Solutions, LLC to expand its geographical footprint, increase manufacturing capacity and complement service and product offerings. The acquisition creates synergies that enable the company to better serve and grow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy