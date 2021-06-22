Maestro PMS Streamlines Financial Management Processes for Award Winning Properties With Intuitive Hospitality’s ‘Hotel-In-A-Box’ Integration

Gaussian states, operations, and measurements are central building blocks for continuous-variable quantum information processing which paves the way for abundant applications, especially including network-based quantum computation and communication. To make the most use of the Gaussian processes, it is required to understand and utilize suitable mathematical tools such as the symplectic space, symplectic algebra, and Wigner representation. Applying these mathematical tools to practical quantum scenarios, we developed various schemes for quantum transduction, interference-based bosonic mode permutation and bosonic sensing. We demonstrated that generic coupler characterized by Gaussian unitary process can be transformed into a high-fidelity transducer, assuming the access to infinite squeezing and adaptive feedforward with homodyne measurements. To address the practical limitation of finite squeezing, we explored the interference-based protocols. These protocols let us freely permute bosonic modes only assuming the access to single-mode Gaussian operations and multiple uses of a given multi-mode Gaussian process. Thus, such a scheme not only enables universal decoupling for bosonic systems, which is useful for suppressing undesired coupling between the system and the environment, but also faithful bidirectional single-mode quantum transduction. Moreover, noticing that the Gaussian processes are appropriate theoretical models for optical sensors, we studied the quantum noise theory for optical parameter sensing and its potential in providing great measurement precision enhancement. We also extended the Gaussian theories to discrete variable systems, with several examples such as quantum (gate) teleportation. All the analyses originated from the fundamental quantum commutation relations, and therefore are widely applicable.