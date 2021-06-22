Cancel
Chattanooga, TN

Vision Hospitality Group Debuts the Aloft by Marriott Chattanooga/Hamilton Place

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, TENN. — June 22, 2021 — Chattanooga based, Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. and CBL Properties are pleased to announce the opening of the 135-room Aloft by Marriott in Chattanooga, TN. Located at the Hamilton Place Mall, the new hotel will mark the brand’s entrance into the Chattanooga market. The hotel will be operated by Humanist Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Hospitality Group.

