On June 23, 2021, a circuit court decision in Missouri put the state’s expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in limbo. Though a successful 2020 state ballot measure directed the expansion to be in effect by July 1, 2021, the legislature excluded expanded coverage from its fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget and the circuit court judge held that the state was not required to implement expansion. This decision, if upheld, has implications for coverage in the state as well as the availability of federal financing to cover the cost.