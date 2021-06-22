Midday Stock Roundup

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had fallen further into the red by midday on Wednesday as investors mulled the latest UK GDP figures. The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 7,049.90. Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: "A tentatively positive start to the session in Europe turned negative within the first hour of the session, reflecting continued uncertainty about lots of things, not least a degree of caution on the last day of the quarter; whilst over the pond US markets ground out fresh record highs as big tech holds the show on the road. Asian shares rose and global stocks were close to record highs, whilst US futures were indicating another higher open. You get the impression that markets want to get the quarter-end out of the way before we see some real movement, but the bias remains mainly positive.