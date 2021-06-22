Cancel
Stocks

Midday Stock Roundup

By Kevin Costelloe
Orange County Business Journal
 17 days ago

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% at 4,239.04 during midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 33,889.43. The Nasdaq climbed 0.5% to 14,213.05. The yield on a 10-year Treasury bond fell 0.4% to 1.48%. The price of gold decreased 0.3% to $1,777.20. The price for a barrel...

