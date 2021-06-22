Meet & Greet for New Regional Family Health Provider in Hopkinton

Regional Family Health has a new provider in Hopkinton – and you’ll have a chance to meet her tonight. Kristi Shaffer says Ehrler replaces Katie Book, who retired after providing services in Hopkinton for 23 years. She says Ehrler has been seeing patients at the Hopkinton clinic for a couple months, but now that COVID restrictions are being lifted, they’d like to officially introduce her to the community tonight during a Meet & Greet.