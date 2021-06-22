Cancel
Congress & Courts

Agriculture Coalition Applauds Initiative 16 Ruling

By Russ Baldwin
theprowersjournal.com
 17 days ago

Colorado Supreme Court Unanimously Rules The Measure Doesn’t Meet Single Subject Requirement. Coloradans for Animal Care praised the Colorado Supreme Court for their 7-0 ruling against Initiative 16, determining it did not meet the single subject requirements for a citizen ballot initiative. “We thank the Supreme Court for their unanimous...

theprowersjournal.com
#Agriculture Industry#Colorado Dairy Farmers#Initiative 16#The Title Board#The Supreme Court#Colorado Farm Bureau
